Outlander Finale Recap: Who Died — And Who Didn't — In The Time-Travel Drama's Last Episode

It's time, Sassenachs.

The romantic journey we all started in 2014 has come to an end: The final episode of "Outlander" is upon us. Can you believe it? It seems like just yesterday Claire was uttering her first "Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ" and snapping wee Jamie's dislocated shoulder back into joint.

Time flies, eh?

Going into the supersized finale, one question loomed large. Was Frank's book right: Was Jamie fated to die in the Revolutionary War's Battle of Kings Mountain? Well, we got our answer... and then some.

Read on for the highlights of "And the World Was All Around Us."

The episode opens with Jamie summoning his men near a burning cross at the meeting house. It's almost time to fight the British, who are on their way to the back country. "Je sui prest," Jamie says, invoking the motto of Clan Fraser. The other start yelling their clans' battle cries as the embers float into the sky. Calm down, boys: We've got a lot of goodbyes to get through before you hit the road.

The morning of the fight, Jamie and Claire lounge in bed awhile, trying to make the experience as normal as possible while both of them consider how it might be their last one. They chat, cozy and close; he asks her to tell him about her bees, in part to take her mind off what's ahead. She tells him about finding two bees sleeping together in a flower, holding feet. He quotes a poem, "The Lake Isle of Innisfree" by W.B. Yeats, then they discuss how the quiet life wasn't meant for them. All told, though, Jamie is grateful. "I've lived longer than I thought I would. I have lived to see my grandchildren," he says. If he does die on the morrow, he jokes, his spirit might take peek in on at various people in his life from the hereafter. "Would you look in on me?" she wonders. "Maybe just a wee glance, Sassenach," he says. "Wouldn't want to frighten you." And YES, we WILL be getting to this later in the episode/recap.

She reminisces about seeing a vase in a window during her Scottish honeymoon with Frank, but she never went back to buy it, "Because the next morning, I went up to Craigh na Dun in search of a certain blue flower. The rest is our history." Jamie wonders if she ever wishes she hadn't traveled through the stones. "Never," she says, kissing him. "I still don't have the blue vase, but I have everything I never knew I wanted." He agrees that he does, as well, and she lays her head on his chest as they try to enjoy the calm before their departure.