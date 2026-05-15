Stephen Colbert And David Letterman Destroy CBS Property, Channel Edward R. Murrow In Letterman's Final Late Show Appearance: 'Good Night And Good Luck, Motherf—kers!'

Stephen Colbert still has one more week of shows left, but it's hard to imagine a more cathartic viewing experience for "Late Show" fans than David Letterman's return to the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Colbert's predecessor made his final appearance on Thursday's broadcast, entering from stage left to thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

"How about Paul and the band, ladies and gentlemen?" Letterman quipped, referencing former bandleader Paul Shaffer while shouting out Louis Cato and the Great Big Joy Machine. "You know what happened backstage? I'm standing backstage, a guy comes over, and he says he's from CBS. And then he fired me." ("I'm sorry," Colbert responded. "You caught a stray!")

"I have every right to be p—ed off, so I will be p—ed off here a little bit," Letterman continued. "Because you folks wouldn't be in this theater if it weren't for me, and Stephen wouldn't be here if it weren't for me. We rebuilt this theater, then Stephen came in — and look at this: It's like the Bellagio!"