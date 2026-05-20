A Popular Bewitched Character's Full Name Was Revealed In The Show's Failed Spin-Off

On the hit 1960s TV show "Bewitched," TV witch Samantha Stephens knew exactly whom to call when a supernatural ailment struck: "Calling Dr. Bombay! Calling Dr. Bombay! Emergency! Come right away!" But one thing she never uttered was his elusive first name. The flamboyant and oftentimes bumbling witch doctor was a staple of the series, appearing in 18 episodes to treat everything from "gravity leaden" conditions to allergic reactions to Macedonian dodo birds.

But while the late Bernard Fox's eccentric "quack" was a fan favorite, his actual name remained a mystery. That was until a short-lived spin-off came along and finally spilled the beans: Dr. Bombay's first name was actually Hubert.

The revelation came during the final moments of "Tabitha." Airing on ABC from 1977 to 1978, the series followed a grown-up Tabitha Stephens (Lisa Hartman) as she explored a career in television in Los Angeles while navigating her magical lineage. It lasted only 12 episodes before being vanished by the network. Fox reprised his role as the jolly warlock in two episodes.