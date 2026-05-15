Save The Dates: The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3, Doctor Who's New Streaming Home, And More
Batter up: We have a premiere date for the new season of "The Walking Dead: Dead City."
Season 3 of the "Walking Dead" spin-off starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will premiere Sunday, July 26 on AMC and AMC+, the network announced on Friday. AMC also released a first-look teaser from the new season — which you can watch above — with Maggie reluctantly recruiting her former enemy Negan to help fight back against the walkers: "We need you."
In "Dead City," Morgan and Cohan reprise their "Walking Dead" roles as Negan and Maggie, who form an uneasy alliance in post-apocalyptic New York City. In Season 3, Negan and Maggie "finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse," per the official synopsis. "But when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: Have they learned from their old wounds, or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city?"
Morgan and Cohan are joined in the Season 3 cast by Jimmi Simpson ("Westworld"), Raúl Castillo ("Task"), Aimee Garcia ("Lucifer"), Logan Kim, and Michael Emery ("The Equalizer").
In other scheduling news...
* 13 seasons of the UK sci-fi classic "Doctor Who" will be available to stream exclusively in the U.S. on AMC+, beginning Thursday, June 11. The seasons span from 2005 to 2022, totaling 176 episodes, with stars Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker playing the titular Time Lord.
* "The Bride!," starring Oscar winners Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale, will make its streaming debut Friday, May 22 on HBO Max.
* The Netflix reality competition "Outlast: The Jungle" will premiere Wednesday, June 10 on the streamer, with 16 contestants "forced to survive in teams while battling extreme conditions, shifting alliances, and each other for a chance to win $1 million."
* PBS' annual Fourth of July concert event "A Capitol Fourth" will begin airing a day early this year, on July 3, per Deadline, to kick off a weekend of celebration for America's 250th birthday. Country star Trace Adkins will debut his new song, "American Made."