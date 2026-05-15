Save The Dates: The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3, Doctor Who's New Streaming Home, And More

Batter up: We have a premiere date for the new season of "The Walking Dead: Dead City."

Season 3 of the "Walking Dead" spin-off starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will premiere Sunday, July 26 on AMC and AMC+, the network announced on Friday. AMC also released a first-look teaser from the new season — which you can watch above — with Maggie reluctantly recruiting her former enemy Negan to help fight back against the walkers: "We need you."

In "Dead City," Morgan and Cohan reprise their "Walking Dead" roles as Negan and Maggie, who form an uneasy alliance in post-apocalyptic New York City. In Season 3, Negan and Maggie "finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse," per the official synopsis. "But when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: Have they learned from their old wounds, or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city?"

Morgan and Cohan are joined in the Season 3 cast by Jimmi Simpson ("Westworld"), Raúl Castillo ("Task"), Aimee Garcia ("Lucifer"), Logan Kim, and Michael Emery ("The Equalizer").