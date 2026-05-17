Quotes Of The Week: The Comeback, Chicago Med, Georgie & Mandy, And More

It's Sunday, so you know what that means: We're serving up another edition of Quotes of the Week.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "American Dad!," "Rooster," "The Testaments," and "Hacks."

Also featured in this week's roundup: Luke Bryan gets a much-needed vocabulary lesson on "American Idol," "The Neighborhood" poses for a family portrait, and "Family Guy" roasts fellow Fox fare "The Masked Singer." Plus, we've got double doses of "Chicago Med," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" and "The Comeback."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)