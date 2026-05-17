Quotes Of The Week: The Comeback, Chicago Med, Georgie & Mandy, And More
It's Sunday, so you know what that means: We're serving up another edition of Quotes of the Week.
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "American Dad!," "Rooster," "The Testaments," and "Hacks."
Also featured in this week's roundup: Luke Bryan gets a much-needed vocabulary lesson on "American Idol," "The Neighborhood" poses for a family portrait, and "Family Guy" roasts fellow Fox fare "The Masked Singer." Plus, we've got double doses of "Chicago Med," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" and "The Comeback."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
"You can take a man's show. You can't take a man's voice."
Original "Late Show" host David Letterman, trying to make the best of a bad situation
THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (Bonus Quote!)
"Anything you'd like to say to the audience before we go?"
"Well, not necessarily to the audience, but to the folks at CBS. In the words of the great Ed Murrow: Goodnight and good luck, motherf**kers."
AMERICAN IDOL
"That song you just performed is even more vindicative... is that the right word?"
"In-dicative."
"Indicative, yes! Vin-dicative is what Ryan is."
"You can't dig your way out of this one, Luke. Vocabulary class for you after the finale."
This made for some fun banter between Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest, but let's be honest — what did you expect from a guy whose new single is called "Fish Hunt Golf Drink"?
AMERICAN DAD!
"What do the Smiths have cooking this weekend? Steve-o, any big plans?"
"Snot and I might watch the Kids' Choice Awards."
"Boring! I can tell you what happens: Jack Black gets slimed."
In Stan's (Seth MacFarlane) defense, he's probably right
THE COMEBACK
"I think you have to agree to be humiliated, and I never signed up. I just did the best with what I was given, right? And isn't that what being a human being is, though? You just make the best of things, otherwise, you're just left behind and miserable all the time. Things aren't always going to be the way you want, right? Not always gonna get the perfect job or whatever, you know? But you have to make the best of it, right? You have to adapt. Keep going."
Valerie Cherish (Lisa Kudrow) bids us farewell with some surprisingly wise words
THE COMEBACK (Bonus Quote!)
"All's well that ends well, huh?"
"Look at you, quoting Shakespeare. "
"Oh yeah, is that who said that? I heard Diane say that to Sam on 'Cheers.'"
Valerie (Lisa Kudrow) learns that one of her favorite "Cheers" lines actually came from one of the world's most famous playwrights
ROOSTER
"My life is mine, and I need you to promise to stay out of it no matter what I do."
"I—"
"Before you promise, I mean anything, OK? I could become a meth addict. I've heard it's fun and you get really organized."
Katie (Charly Clive) doesn't want any — and she means any! — feedback on her life decisions from dad Greg (Steve Carell)
GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE
"My motto is, 'It's never too soon to save.'"
"How is that your motto? You don't make any money."
"You don't need money for mottos. Mottos are free."
Neither Connor (Dougie Baldwin) nor Jim (Will Sasso) are technically wrong here
GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE (Bonus Quote!)
"I don't know, it's kind of an eyesore."
"You let Sheldon put that big satellite dish in the front yard when he was trying to spy on NASA!"
"We made him take that down."
"The FBI made him take it down."
"Who do you think called them?"
"Really?"
"I had their card on the fridge ever since the uranium incident."
Georgie (Montana Jordan) pleads with Mary (Zoe Perry) for a place to store his jet ski — and in doing so, calls back to an early "Young Sheldon" storyline
FAMILY GUY
"All right, everybody shut up! 'The Masked Singer' is about to reveal who the Big Gatorade Bottle of Pee is!"
"They're really scraping the bottom of the barrel for new costumes."
[Peter interrupts the results with loud saxophone playing]
"Wait. Who'd they say? It's another D-lister no one can recognize by face alone. Damn it, Peter, do you know how many hours of Ken Jeong and his tiny jackets I tolerated for that moment?"
Leave it to "Family Guy" to simultaneously support and skewer a fellow Fox show
THE NEIGHBORHOOD
"The Johnsons are here! Why don't you all get in the picture?"
"Whoa! I thought these were family photos?"
"Calvin... they are family."
"Do I look like T-Mobile? This ain't no Friends & Family plan!"
Calvin (Cedric The Entertainer), still upset that the Johnsons are moving away, scoffs at Tina's (Tichina Arnold) suggestion that they pose with the Butlers for a family portrait
CHICAGO MED
"I would rather have one more day with you than a lifetime with someone else."
"Did you read that in a book of love poems or something?
No, I just say what I mean and I can't pretend I'm not in love with you."
"God, you're just so corny. It makes it really easy not to cry."
Lenox (Sarah Ramos) tries to play it cool while Ripley (Luke Mitchell) pours his heart out, but we caught that little smirk!
CHICAGO MED (Bonus Quote!)
"I love you, Hannah, and I have for a long time. Before our girl, before the Crunch Berries, long before. I wish I could pinpoint a moment, but if I'm being honest, it wasn't just one moment, it was thousands of moments which revealed to me what I feel for you, I've always felt."
And just like that, Dean (Steven Weber) makes us swoon!
HACKS
"This has to be the stupidest thing I've ever done. And I went on a date with Saddam Hussein."
"You told me you said no!"
"Well, I lied! It was the '80s! He was good then! You would've loved him. He was bisexual."
Deborah (Jean Smart) reveals a dark chapter in her dating past to Ava (Hannah Einbinder)
THE TESTAMENTS
"What happened to him?"
"He was poisoned. It was an assassination attempt by Mayday."
"Freud would have a field day with you."
Daisy (Lucy Halliday) is shocked to learn that her Mayday handler Garth (Brad Alexander) has a complicated history with the rebel group