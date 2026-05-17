SNL Video: Will Ferrell's Jeffrey Epstein Comes Back To Haunt President Trump

President Donald Trump reunited with an old friend this week on "Saturday Night Live"... but he might not want to be photographed with him.

James Austin Johnson's Trump was visited by the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein in the cold open of Saturday's season finale, with host and "SNL" alum Will Ferrell playing the infamous sex trafficker. As Trump laid down for a quick midday nap, the spirit of Epstein popped in to say, "It's me, your best friend, Jeffrey Epstein!" He had to remind Trump that "I killed myself" before adding a sly "Wink!"

When Trump complained that his approval ratings are down in the 30s, Epstein was disgusted: "Oh, the 30s? Gross. Call me when it hits 17." But at least it seems like he didn't get rewarded in the afterlife, since he describes heaven as "really, really hot."

Epstein showed him visions from the future as well, including Ashley Padilla's Kristi Noem as a chipper QVC salesman and Colin Jost's Pete Hegseth doing whiskey-fueled podcasts with Azi Ansari's Kash Patel. Before taking his leave, Epstein gleefully reminded Trump that "people will always associate you with me" — before the duo broke into a chummy rendition of the classic R&B hit "Just the Two of Us." And are we just imagining things, or did they almost kiss?

Press PLAY below to watch the sketch in full, and give this week's "SNL" season finale a grade in our poll:





the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein pays Trump a visit pic.twitter.com/CjxMmIdYpT — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 17, 2026



