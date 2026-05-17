SNL Video: Molly Shannon Joins Fellow Alum Will Ferrell As A Handsy High School Music Director

"Saturday Night Live" welcomed back not just one but two iconic '90s cast members for this week's season finale.

Molly Shannon joined her former "SNL" co-star and host Will Ferrell for a high school musical sketch in Saturday's episode, playing the school's very friendly music director Miss Peebles. Ferrell played the formidable theater director Mr. Koenig, who was about to announce the cast for the school's production of "Grease," with students eagerly awaiting the verdict. But first, Shannon's Miss Peebles has to sashay in to give the cast list her personal OK.

Shannon emerged to a roar of applause from the "SNL" audience, primping and posing before Miss Peebles shared "a couple of things about me": First, she's gotten a reputation for being "too handsy with boys," but she insists "that's a lie!" Secondly, she's "tough as nails," but she "gets results." To demonstrate, she called out a student played by Tommy Brennan and asked for the highest note he could hit — then she grabbed his junk to get him to sing even higher.

Press PLAY below to watch the sketch in full, and then give this week's "SNL" finale a grade in our poll: