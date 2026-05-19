FBI's Zeeko Zaki Talks OA's 'Meteoric Moral Compass' And That Shocking Finale Twist

In Monday's Season 8 finale of "FBI," Anna Vorpe returns to 26 Fed to make a complicated and dangerous situation that much worse.

After a high-risk bio-hazard sample is stolen from a transport vehicle, OA, Maggie, Scola, and Eva are tasked with tracking it down before the deadly pathogen can hit the streets. They soon discover that it was the NSA that stepped in to steal the sample, which is revealed to be one of the most transmittable RNA viruses known to the government. But when the NSA moved in on the truck, the sample was already gone. After finding out that Anna and her team are using torture to get answers out of some truck drivers, OA and Maggie are furious. The threat is eventually eliminated, only the villain-of-the-week had already released the virus on a busload of civilians.

Despite the situation being reported as resolved, 26 Fed learns that the NSA plans to cover up the entire operation. OA and Maggie are then ordered to fudge up their field reports and make no mention of the pathogen or its victims. Cover it up. As for the civilians? They're as good as dead. But the obtained sample will help the NSA find a cure for the virus, and according to Anna, the greater good makes it all worth it. But that's an injustice OA can't accept. According to newly appointed ADIC Lawrence Green, there's nothing that can be done, regardless of OA and Maggie's feelings about it. Even still, letting Anna and her team get away with murder, despite the possible benefits, doesn't sit well with OA.

"OA and Maggie have a moral compass," Zeeko Zaki tells TVLine. "Anna represents the darker side of law enforcement. They do whatever it takes. Shoot first, ask questions later. We do not like that one bit. It's a sad reality that people bend the law, but it's one we need to show."