Euphoria Gives Cassie Her Biggest Break Yet — But At What Cost? Read Episode 6 Recap

When last we left "Euphoria" protagonist Rue, she was literally neck-deep in trouble and about to have her head subbed in for a polo ball. And while this week's episode quickly assures us that she's unbloodied and in one piece, she's by no means safe: In fact, she somehow ends the hour in even deeper trouble than we've seen this season. (Who knew it was possible?)

Elsewhere in the episode, Cassie deletes her OnlyFans (who knew THAT was possible?), and we get Alamo's origin story. Read on for the highlights of "Stand Still and See."

We open on a flashback to little Alamo and his mom (played by Danielle Deadwyler, "Rooster") as she preps him for that evening: A man is coming over for dinner, and she wants Alamo to like him, because she's hoping that the man is going to take care of them. When Preston arrives, Alamo is scared of the extensive scarring on his face (Rue's voiceover informs us), but he quickly wins the boy over by slipping him a Hershey bar.

We learn that Preston worked at a chemical factory; his scars are from when a vat blew up. He's expecting a large legal settlement. He becomes more and more a part of Alamo's life. He receives the settlement and spends lavishly on Alamo and his mom. During a Labor Day vacation at the beach, Preston tells Alamo he's planning on asking her to marry him, and Alamo is happy.

But when they get home, their place has been robbed of pretty much everything, including the Cartier necklace Preston gifted Alamo's mother. Alamo's mom instantly decides that Preston is bad luck, and they need to leave. So despite his sobbing and begging them not to go, she takes Alamo to a whole different city.

The pair wind up at an apartment belonging to another man, and all of their allegedly stolen belongings are inside — down to Alamo's lunchbox and his cowboy figurines. "Alamo realized it was all an act," Rue says. "It was just one long con... For as long as he lived, never again would a b***h outsmart him."