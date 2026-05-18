Euphoria Gives Cassie Her Biggest Break Yet — But At What Cost? Read Episode 6 Recap
When last we left "Euphoria" protagonist Rue, she was literally neck-deep in trouble and about to have her head subbed in for a polo ball. And while this week's episode quickly assures us that she's unbloodied and in one piece, she's by no means safe: In fact, she somehow ends the hour in even deeper trouble than we've seen this season. (Who knew it was possible?)
Elsewhere in the episode, Cassie deletes her OnlyFans (who knew THAT was possible?), and we get Alamo's origin story. Read on for the highlights of "Stand Still and See."
We open on a flashback to little Alamo and his mom (played by Danielle Deadwyler, "Rooster") as she preps him for that evening: A man is coming over for dinner, and she wants Alamo to like him, because she's hoping that the man is going to take care of them. When Preston arrives, Alamo is scared of the extensive scarring on his face (Rue's voiceover informs us), but he quickly wins the boy over by slipping him a Hershey bar.
We learn that Preston worked at a chemical factory; his scars are from when a vat blew up. He's expecting a large legal settlement. He becomes more and more a part of Alamo's life. He receives the settlement and spends lavishly on Alamo and his mom. During a Labor Day vacation at the beach, Preston tells Alamo he's planning on asking her to marry him, and Alamo is happy.
But when they get home, their place has been robbed of pretty much everything, including the Cartier necklace Preston gifted Alamo's mother. Alamo's mom instantly decides that Preston is bad luck, and they need to leave. So despite his sobbing and begging them not to go, she takes Alamo to a whole different city.
The pair wind up at an apartment belonging to another man, and all of their allegedly stolen belongings are inside — down to Alamo's lunchbox and his cowboy figurines. "Alamo realized it was all an act," Rue says. "It was just one long con... For as long as he lived, never again would a b***h outsmart him."
Faye comes through
In the present, Alamo doesn't knock Rue's head off, but he comes close... until she babbles that she knows the robbery's getaway driver and can get the goods and money back. Only problem is, Faye is in love with Wayne... even though he tattooed a swastika on her lower back without consulting her about the design. Faye isn't willing to help, until Rue invokes Fez — who, you'll remember, went to jail after Faye's last junkie boyfriend messed everything up.
The plan is for Faye to send Rue a photo of the key to Laurie's safe, so Alamo's guys can 3D-print a copy. And as Laurie and the guys leave for a meet-up at Alamo's house, Faye sends the pic.
Rue alerts the feds that the summit is about to take place, and she's in the room when Laurie and the guys come inside. Laurie asks about a company Alamo owns, called Gold Rush Medical Services. Apparently he uses it to get his girls plastic surgery, dental work, and other medical procedures in Mexicali. Laurie wants to take advantage of the company's ambulances — and their medical exception to border policies — to transport 80 kilos of fentanyl.
Alamo agrees, but he threatens to destroy Laurie if she does anything to cross him. Via Rue's phone, the DEA hears everything. When she meets with her handlers, they tell her she did a good job. And it makes me so sad when Rue beams, because she hasn't heard that all that much.
Later, Rue hangs out at Jules' apartment and muses about how she wants to have kids, get married, settle down, be in love. "I Have to live for something greater than myself," she says. "And you think we're gonna be that?" Jules asks, unable to contain how funny she thinks the idea is. "I want to be with you," Rue says, but Jules calls their last hookup a "mistake." They argue. It gets intense. After Rue calls Jules a "toy" that Ellis keeps hidden away, Jules slaps her. Rue falls into the canvas Jules is painting, then Jules kicks her out before Ellis shows up in 45 minutes. In the elevator down, Rue tries not to cry.
Also of note: Rue warns Maddy that Alamo is trouble, but Maddy doesn't listen. She shoots photos of Cassie, Magic, and Kitty at the club. But when she asks for some time off for the dancers — who work six days a week — so she can take them out into the world and start building their profiles, Alamo says absolutely not.
Cassie's big break
On her first day on the set of the primetime soap, one of her co-star's lines ("the honeymoon's over") reminds her of something Naz said before he beat the snot out of Nate. It throws Cassie into a post-traumatic stress disorder-like fit, but her co-star goes along with it, and showrunner Patty Lance is captivated. During a conversation at lunch, with Lexi rolling her eyes a LOT, Patty offers to make Cassie a main character on the show — provided she delete her OnlyFans. After some perseverating, Cassie does. And Lexi is miffed, until Patty offers to have her be a writer for Cassie's arc.
Some time later, Cassie is horrified when she gets a package including Nate's ring finger and a note that says "Answer the phone." Meanwhile, Nate busts through the environmentally protective fence and stomps all over the little white flowers that are holding up his construction. He's in the middle of a tirade in which he calls the flora offensive names when another thug finds him and starts pounding him.
Behold, the burning bush
While Rue waits for the key to be printed, she slips into a church. Her mom calls and is surprised to hear she's at a church but not for a 12-step meeting. Rue talks about how if God exists, maybe redemption is a possibility. "I don't really want to be stuck with all the mistakes I've made," she says, starting to cry. "I just wanna be free to start over."
She adds that she misses her mom and misses being home, then says she's going to come by soon. "I love you so much and I'm sorry if I made it harder. I didn't really realize how tough it is to be out here by yourself," she says. They exchange I love you, then we get a shot of Leslie looking conflicted back at the house. In the church, Rue cries and prays.
Rue brings the key to Alamo and he tells her to keep it, because she's the one who's going to go to Laurie's and recover the goods from the safe. She's freaked, and she doesn't feel any better after Bishop reveals that he knows who Rue's mom is and that he's made contact with her.
So Rue is in a rough state of mind by the time she's driving at night and her Bible on CD starts acting up. She's so distracted by trying to fix it that she nearly gets hit by an oncoming truck. She swerves at the last moment, saving her life but running her vehicle off the road. She gets out of the car when she sees smoke, only to watch the tree directly in front of her spontaneously burst into flames. As the whole thing is engulfed, Rue falls to her knees and looks like she's having a religious experience.
Now it's your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!