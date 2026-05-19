CIA Finale: Showrunner Mike Weiss Teases Toni's Fate And Colin's Struggles In Forthcoming Season 2

The CIA tracks Toni to a Pyramid merger event where she's holding Joanne at gunpoint. (She thinks Joanne ordered the bombing in Mindanao.) Toni connected the dots about Project Bingham, Harry Tan's secret mole operation that buys off spies across the globe with Pyramid money. Colin saves Joanne from Toni's clutches, though Toni says she was protecting Joanne from Harry, who she then shoots dead. But that Pyramid "merger"? It's more like a takeover. And Harry's goons are quickly closing in.

After Colin, Bill, Toni, Joanne, and Sarah flee the scene, Toni is put into custody. Only the CIA decides to put her back in the field, much to Colin's dismay. The organization thinks she'd be more valuable working for them than rotting in prison. So will Toni be a major component of Season 2 when the series returns in the fall?

"I don't know yet," Weiss admits. "The actress [Angela Sarafyan] is incredible. She's both talented and just incredibly lovely to work with. We are gonna write for her as often as we can, and her character has a really cool journey for Season 2, which is, the CIA is a lot of things, but the people that work at the CIA are not dumb. If they are going to put her back into the field, they need to test her and let her win back the trust that she obviously blew up when she vanished a year ago. So her journey back is going to be a journey back to trust and collegiality."

Moving forward, Colin's emotional and shocking blow just may shake the guy to his core come next season. But will it affect his ability to trust?

"I hope so. That sounds like good television," says Weiss. "He has this stated belief that we talked about in episode 102 of 'CIA,' which is that relationships slow you down and make you vulnerable. Which I think the audience knows is a load of BS. It's the kind of thing that you tell yourself when you believe that maybe you don't deserve happiness and comfort. And so for Colin in Season 2, we're gonna see him revert back to that harsher, more guarded version of himself. And his Season 2 journey is gonna be about getting back some of that humanity that maybe he has lost in the fallout from Toni's reappearance."