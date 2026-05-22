Kung Fu: The Legend Continues Had A Crossover With A Show Canceled Three Decades Earlier

In 1995, "Kung Fu: The Legend Continues" gave one of TV's first Western heroes a fitting sendoff into the sunset.

Clint Walker was famous for playing Cheyenne Bodie, the main character of "Cheyenne," a one-hour Western series that debuted in 1955. The show took place in the aftermath of the Civil War. Cheyenne was raised by a Cheyenne tribe — hence the name — and grew up into a force for justice across the Old West. The show ran for seven seasons on ABC before concluding in 1962.

"Kung Fu" was a beloved '70s TV show that debuted a decade later, also on ABC, and shared the same general timeframe as "Cheyenne." Kwai Chang Caine (David Carradine), a martial-arts expert, spent the better part of three seasons searching for his last remaining blood relative.

Although "Kung Fu: The Legend Continues" was set in the present and featured Carradine as the grandson of his namesake, the third-season episode "Gunfighters" was essentially a crossover with "Cheyenne" and a sequel to the first "Kung Fu." Almost the entire episode was set in 1905, where the original Caine encountered Cheyenne.