Stranger Things Creators Reveal Their First Choice For Jim Hopper (It Wasn't David Harbour)

It's hard to imagine anyone other than David Harbour playing Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things," but the show's creators initially had their hearts set on a different actor.

Netflix's 1980s-inspired sci-fi series, which aired its fifth and final season in 2025, notably established the careers of young stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin. A lesser-known actor before "Stranger Things," Harbour saw his Hollywood profile rise significantly after portraying Hopper, later landing roles like Red Guardian in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a starring role in HBO's "DTF ST. Louis."

While on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Matt and Ross Duffer responded to a clip of Harbour himself asking who their first choice to play Hopper was. "It was Billy Crudup," Matt said. "Which is a very different — like everything happens for a reason, right? So, it's like, once it kind of clicks into place. But, yeah, Billy Crudup passed. I don't think he was doing much TV at the time, and now he's doing 'The Morning Show.'"