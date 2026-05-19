The Agency's Martian Is A Man On A Desperate Mission In Season 2 Trailer — Find Out When It'll Return
Martian will swing back into action at "The Agency" this June.
Paramount+'s spy thriller will return on Sunday, June 21, TVLine has learned. In Season 2, Martian (played by Michael Fassbender) will be on a (self-appointed) mission to save his lover, Samia (Jodie Turner-Smith), who is a political prisoner in Sudan. "He will do anything to save her," the official Season 2 synopsis reads, "even past the point of treachery. The only way out is deeper in, a knife-edge Martian must walk if he is to save love, life, and his mission."
No pressure.
Unlike Season 1, which dropped weekly in 2024, all 10 episodes of Season 2 will be available to stream on release day.
Also of note: Between seasons, Paramount+ branded the series as "The Agency: Central Intelligence" on the platform. TVLine has confirmed that the show's name has returned to just "The Agency."
Who's returning for Season 2?
In addition to Michael Fassbender and Turner-Smith, the Season 2 cast includes Jeffrey Wright, Richard Gere, Katherine Waterston, and Dominic West, among others — many of whom you can see in the trailer above.
New faces in the coming season include: Christian Ochoa Lavernia ("Silo"), Clayne Crawford ("Lethal Weapon") Raza Jaffrey ("Homeland"), Medalion Rahimi ("Hacks"), and Tessa Ferrer ("Grey's Anatomy").
The spy series' executive producers include Jez Butterworth ("MobLand") and John-Henry Butterworth ("Nine Perfect Strangers"), David C. Glasser ("Landman"), George Clooney ("ER"), Grant Heslov ("Memphis Beat"), and Fassbender. "The Agency' is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.
Press PLAY on the video above to see what Martian's up to in Season 2, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch the new season of "The Agency"?