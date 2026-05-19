The Agency's Martian Is A Man On A Desperate Mission In Season 2 Trailer — Find Out When It'll Return

Martian will swing back into action at "The Agency" this June.

Paramount+'s spy thriller will return on Sunday, June 21, TVLine has learned. In Season 2, Martian (played by Michael Fassbender) will be on a (self-appointed) mission to save his lover, Samia (Jodie Turner-Smith), who is a political prisoner in Sudan. "He will do anything to save her," the official Season 2 synopsis reads, "even past the point of treachery. The only way out is deeper in, a knife-edge Martian must walk if he is to save love, life, and his mission."

No pressure.

Unlike Season 1, which dropped weekly in 2024, all 10 episodes of Season 2 will be available to stream on release day.

Also of note: Between seasons, Paramount+ branded the series as "The Agency: Central Intelligence" on the platform. TVLine has confirmed that the show's name has returned to just "The Agency."