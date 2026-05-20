Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Review: Tatiana Maslany Brings A Vital Spark To Apple TV's Clever Thriller

B

Tatiana Maslany gave such a titanic performance in "Orphan Black" — five titanic performances, actually, playing a host of genetic clones in BBC's America's twisty sci-fi favorite — that I'd pretty much watch her in anything after that. Since then, she's starred in "She-Hulk" and had supporting roles on "Perry Mason" and "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," but those roles didn't quite allow her to sink her teeth into something as meaty as playing Sarah, Cosima, et al. But Apple TV's quirky new series "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" (now streaming; I've seen the first three episodes) takes full advantage of Maslany's considerable talents, letting her play both comedic and dramatic notes as it weaves witty one-liners into a heart-pounding thriller.

Maslany stars here as Paula, a divorced soccer mom who is enjoying a steamy online relationship with a younger guy named Trevor (played by Brandon Flynn). We soon learn that Paula is paying for it, though: Trevor is a cam boy, charging Paula an hourly rate for their intimate video chats. During one of those chats, Trevor is violently attacked and held for ransom, and Paula rushes to his rescue. But is it real? Or is Trevor in on the scam? Paula is a fact-checker by trade — wait, that job still exists? — and she puts her tenacious investigative skills to work unraveling the mystery.