Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Review: Tatiana Maslany Brings A Vital Spark To Apple TV's Clever Thriller
Tatiana Maslany gave such a titanic performance in "Orphan Black" — five titanic performances, actually, playing a host of genetic clones in BBC's America's twisty sci-fi favorite — that I'd pretty much watch her in anything after that. Since then, she's starred in "She-Hulk" and had supporting roles on "Perry Mason" and "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," but those roles didn't quite allow her to sink her teeth into something as meaty as playing Sarah, Cosima, et al. But Apple TV's quirky new series "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" (now streaming; I've seen the first three episodes) takes full advantage of Maslany's considerable talents, letting her play both comedic and dramatic notes as it weaves witty one-liners into a heart-pounding thriller.
Maslany stars here as Paula, a divorced soccer mom who is enjoying a steamy online relationship with a younger guy named Trevor (played by Brandon Flynn). We soon learn that Paula is paying for it, though: Trevor is a cam boy, charging Paula an hourly rate for their intimate video chats. During one of those chats, Trevor is violently attacked and held for ransom, and Paula rushes to his rescue. But is it real? Or is Trevor in on the scam? Paula is a fact-checker by trade — wait, that job still exists? — and she puts her tenacious investigative skills to work unraveling the mystery.
The tone effortlessly blends laughs with scares
There's a voyeuristic vibe to all of this, which fits with the slightly sleazy nature of Paula and Trevor's relationship. Series creator David J. Rosen ("Sugar," "Hunters") probes the concept of modern intimacy, and what it means to really know someone in an age where online profiles bear only a passing resemblance to reality. The dialogue is a cut or two above the usual thriller exposition, too, as Paula trades sharp banter with her fact-checking colleagues and her ex-husband Karl (played by "New Girl" alum Jake Johnson). Paula's mission is tied into a larger conspiracy, of course, and there are moments of real terror here as well, with "The White Lotus" veteran Murray Bartlett delivering a chilling turn in a role I can't reveal.
Maslany is an incredibly dynamic actor, and she gives Paula a jittery vulnerability here. (She's like a blend of "Orphan Black" clones Sarah and Alison... only with Helena's wild blonde hair.) She's not a superhero by any means — she bumbles into mistakes just as often as she discovers clues — but we root for her, thanks to Maslany's innate appeal. Plus, Dolly De Leon is great as deadpan cop Sofia, who greets Paula's breathless hysterics with a shrug. ("I am an officer of the law," she has to remind Paula at one point. "I am not your gal pal.")
Maslany holds it all together
The central mystery may be a little thin to sustain a 10-episode season, but the episodes are only a half-hour each, which keeps things moving at a brisk pace. And besides, Paula's days and nights offer enough laughs that we don't mind sticking around to see what happens. That combination of comedy and thrills helps "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" feel fresh in a sea of overly gritty dramas — and gives Maslany a chance to do some of her best work in years.
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Apple TV's quirky thriller "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" taps into star Tatiana Maslany's considerable skills, expertly mixing laughs with heart-pounding twists.
The first two episodes of "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" are now streaming on Apple TV, with new episodes airing each Wednesday through July 15. If you've already seen it, give it a grade in our poll, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts.