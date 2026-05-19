Save The Dates: South Park Returns, Adventure Time Spin-Off, And More
Look out, President Trump (and basically every celebrity alive): "South Park" is coming back.
Comedy Central's raunchy animated satire will return Wednesday, September 16 at 10 p.m. for Season 29, the network announced on Tuesday. (Season 29 episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Paramount+.) Additional episodes of the six-episode season will air every other Wednesday through November 25.
"South Park" has been no stranger to controversy since its 1997 debut, but it ignited a new firestorm last year when it took on Trump, parodying him with a character that recurred throughout the season and shared his bed with Satan. The firestorm translated to big ratings, too: The July 2025 season premiere earned 5.9 million total cross-platform viewers (in Live+3) and delivered the show's biggest linear season premiere share of the key 18-49 demo since October 1999. The most recent season, Season 28, wrapped up this past December.
In other scheduling news...
* "Adventure Time: Side Quests," a spin-off of the hit Cartoon Network series "Adventure Time," will premiere Monday, June 29 on Disney+ and Hulu. The new show "follows young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they embark on adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo — partying with cloud people and punching evil in the butt along the way."
* Netflix's docuseries "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" will return for Season 3 on Tuesday, June 16, with all seven episodes dropping at once.
* Apple TV has announced a number of "Peanuts" programs coming to the streamer this summer, with Season 2 of "Camp Snoopy" premiering Friday, June 26 and an all-new special, "Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy," premiering Friday, July 31. Plus, "Peanuts" classics "This Is America, Charlie Brown" and "The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show" will debut on the streamer on Friday, July 3 and Friday, July 10, respectively.
* "Queer Eye" alum Antoni Porowski will host the National Geographic travel docuseries "Best of the World With Antoni Porowski," premiering Sunday, June 7 at 9 p.m. and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. The four-part series will follow Porowski as he travels to Mexico City, Paris, London, and New York City and "sets out to uncover what truly makes a destination unforgettable."