Save The Dates: South Park Returns, Adventure Time Spin-Off, And More

* "Adventure Time: Side Quests," a spin-off of the hit Cartoon Network series "Adventure Time," will premiere Monday, June 29 on Disney+ and Hulu. The new show "follows young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they embark on adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo — partying with cloud people and punching evil in the butt along the way."

* Netflix's docuseries "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" will return for Season 3 on Tuesday, June 16, with all seven episodes dropping at once.

* Apple TV has announced a number of "Peanuts" programs coming to the streamer this summer, with Season 2 of "Camp Snoopy" premiering Friday, June 26 and an all-new special, "Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy," premiering Friday, July 31. Plus, "Peanuts" classics "This Is America, Charlie Brown" and "The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show" will debut on the streamer on Friday, July 3 and Friday, July 10, respectively.

* "Queer Eye" alum Antoni Porowski will host the National Geographic travel docuseries "Best of the World With Antoni Porowski," premiering Sunday, June 7 at 9 p.m. and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. The four-part series will follow Porowski as he travels to Mexico City, Paris, London, and New York City and "sets out to uncover what truly makes a destination unforgettable."