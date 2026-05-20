The Testaments' [Spoiler] Kills Dr. Grove In Pivotal Episode 9 — Read Recap
Dr. Grove, Gilead pedophile, is dead by the end of this week's "The Testaments," but the way he goes down — as well as the person who kills him — might not be what you expected. (That said? Praise freakin' be!)
The aftermath of the murder means the hour ends on one heck of a chaotic note: Going into next week's season finale, who's safe? Who's not? And what's going to become of poor Becka? Read on for the highlights of "Marat Sade."
The bloody bell rings after the Plums have gone home for the day, and the aunts are overjoyed to see Daisy kneeling and publicly announcing that she's gotten her period. Estee announces the news to the girls the next day, nearly tripping over herself to get Daisy outfitted in a Plum getup. One person very Not Into all of this Daisy business is Becka, who tells Agnes that the Pearl Girl is a spy for Aunt Lydia, and hanging out with her has changed Agnes. "You never come over to my house anymore," Becka says, hurt.
Estee also says that one of the first orders of Plum business for Daisy is to have her teeth looked at. Agnes, alarmed, asks to go with her. But the thing is, Dr. Grove doesn't do anything untoward while Daisy is alone with him during her exam. So Daisy decides to take the initiative.
She starts breathing heavily and ripping her clothes open while the dentist looks on, highly confused. Then she runs into the waiting room, screaming, and starts to pray frantically. When Aunt Lydia is brought into the mix, she hints that she knows Daisy is lying, but mostly she's glad that someone has shone a light on Dr. Grove's sin. And Agnes is mightily confused about everything, chiefly: Why would a Pearl Girl do anything to jeopardize her future in Gilead? The poor girl is so turned around about everything that's happened, including what she perceives as her role in it, that she runs home and hyperventilates as she hides behind her bed.
Becka learns the truth
When Commander Judd comes to talk about Grove, Vidala is shut out of the conversation. Judd suggests a "salvaging" — AKA a public execution complete with airing of sins — and Lydia is on board... but just not before Becka's upcoming wedding. Speaking of which: Garth is at the Groves' for dinner, but Dr. Grove is late to arrive. When he finally gets home, he claims he doesn't feel well, and immediately goes upstairs. Eventually, he tells them what happened, claiming Daisy is mentally unwell, and the whole situation will be straightened out.
A furious Becka attacks Daisy at school the next morning; Agnes has to pull her away. When Agnes and Becka are alone, she asks Becka if her father ever touched her inappropriately; Becka says no. But Agnes lets her know that Daisy isn't a liar, because "He did it to me." The admission is awful for both of them, and Becka starts crying. Soon, though, the pair are brought inside and made to kneel on the floor with Daisy, Hulda, and Shunammite. Meanwhile Daisy admits to Garth that she was trying to strike a blow for the other girls. Her choice, while admirable, probably wasn't the best for a Mayday operative trying to lay low, and it makes him very angry.
That night at dinner, Becka point-blank asks her father if Daisy's accusation is true, and he flat-out denies it. The conversation stops here, but Becka's whirring brain clearly does not. Because that night, after she arranges some flowers in her bedroom, the teen walks into her parents' en-suite bathroom where her father is resting in the bathtub, and she stabs him in the chest with her floral scissors (!). Then she grabs a cap and cloak belonging to one of the Marthas, gets on a bus, and leaves.
'I did God's work'
At the MacKenzie house a short time later, Zilla shakes Agnes awake: Becka is there. And once she takes off her cloak, Agnes can see that her friend is covered in blood. "He can't hurt you anymore," Becka says, clearly not tethered strongly to reality as she calls what she did "divine justice." Agnes starts crying but is gentle with Becka, telling her that they're going to get her cleaned up. Zilla runs a bath in Agnes' bathroom, and Agnes helps her friend wash away the evidence of her crime.
"I did God's work," Becka says, broken. "I know," Agnes replies. "And for you," Becka adds, which is maybe the saddest line in the whole episode. "I know," Agnes replies, equally gutted. Becka asks Agnes to run away with her, "just you and me," and Agnes knows there is zero chance that is possible, but she says OK. "Agnes," Becka says, just in case there were ANY doubt after the evening's proceedings, "I would do anything for you."
When the girls come downstairs, Commander MacKenzie and Paula are standing there. Garth shows up soon after, saying that he's going to bring her to a doctor. Becka seems very uneasy, but she goes with her fiancé, looking sideways at Agnes as she leaves.
However, Commander MacKenzie didn't call a doctor — he called the Eyes, who show up in force, hooded and masked, and haul Becka away to God knows where. Agnes, who was under the impression that her father actually was going to get Becka medical help, is destroyed.
Now it's your turn. What did you think of the episode? Are you ready for next week's season finale? Hit the comments, and let us know!