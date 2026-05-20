The Testaments' [Spoiler] Kills Dr. Grove In Pivotal Episode 9 — Read Recap

Dr. Grove, Gilead pedophile, is dead by the end of this week's "The Testaments," but the way he goes down — as well as the person who kills him — might not be what you expected. (That said? Praise freakin' be!)

The aftermath of the murder means the hour ends on one heck of a chaotic note: Going into next week's season finale, who's safe? Who's not? And what's going to become of poor Becka? Read on for the highlights of "Marat Sade."

The bloody bell rings after the Plums have gone home for the day, and the aunts are overjoyed to see Daisy kneeling and publicly announcing that she's gotten her period. Estee announces the news to the girls the next day, nearly tripping over herself to get Daisy outfitted in a Plum getup. One person very Not Into all of this Daisy business is Becka, who tells Agnes that the Pearl Girl is a spy for Aunt Lydia, and hanging out with her has changed Agnes. "You never come over to my house anymore," Becka says, hurt.

Estee also says that one of the first orders of Plum business for Daisy is to have her teeth looked at. Agnes, alarmed, asks to go with her. But the thing is, Dr. Grove doesn't do anything untoward while Daisy is alone with him during her exam. So Daisy decides to take the initiative.

She starts breathing heavily and ripping her clothes open while the dentist looks on, highly confused. Then she runs into the waiting room, screaming, and starts to pray frantically. When Aunt Lydia is brought into the mix, she hints that she knows Daisy is lying, but mostly she's glad that someone has shone a light on Dr. Grove's sin. And Agnes is mightily confused about everything, chiefly: Why would a Pearl Girl do anything to jeopardize her future in Gilead? The poor girl is so turned around about everything that's happened, including what she perceives as her role in it, that she runs home and hyperventilates as she hides behind her bed.