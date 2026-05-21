Survivor Finale Snafu Spoils Season 50 Result During Live Broadcast

The tribe has spoken... a little too early.

Wednesday's finale of "Survivor 50" mixed pre-taped elements from Fiji with live footage from the end-of-season event in Los Angeles. But a mixup in the order of what was shown toward the end of the finale's second hour accidentally revealed the person who lost a pivotal challenge and became the season's last juror.

Before the previously filmed firemaking challenge revealed who lost, host Jeff Probst and player Rizo "RizGod" Velovic did a live segment in which Probst announced Rizo as the final juror.

TVLine Survivor expert Nick Caruso, who was in attendance in California, reports that the audience audibly gasped when they realized what had happened.

You can watch the moment, as well as Probst's post-commercial break mea culpa, below:

Did Jeff Probst spoil critical game moment during the #Survivor50 live finale? 😵‍💫😬🫠 pic.twitter.com/U7tXbkm3si — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 21, 2026

Jeff Probst acknowledges #Survivor50 blunder and plays it off as a "Survivor twist" 🫠🫠🫠 pic.twitter.com/ksKYf8ZhzT — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 21, 2026

TVLine has reached out to CBS for comment.

We'll be back as soon as the finale is done with a full recap. Until then: Did you see the snafu live? Did you realize what had happened before Probst did? Let us know in the comments!