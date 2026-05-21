Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman's Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reunite On Acorn TV's Harry Wild: Watch Season 5 Trailer, Get Return Date
Will "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando play soulmates once more? We'll find out in the upcoming run of Acorn TV's "Harry Wild," which released its Season 5 trailer Thursday.
The streamer also announced the Irish mystery series' return date: Monday, June 22.
Lando and Seymour portrayed friends-to-lovers Sully and Michaela (AKA "Mike") for six seasons on CBS' Western drama "Dr. Quinn." Lando will join the upcoming season of "Harry Wild" as Pierce Kennedy, "a charming and brilliant new state pathologist whose arrival quickly makes waves in Harry's world," per the official character description.
"As Harry (Jane Seymour), Fergus (Rohan Nedd), and Charlie (Kevin Ryan) are pulled into their most dangerous and complex cases to date," the preview continues, "the team takes on undercover operations, chilling murders, and relentless criminals... all with the help of Pierce, whose sharp instincts and natural chemistry with Harry prove invaluable."
Of note: "Natural chemistry," eh...?
Who else is in the Season 5 cast?
The returning cast also includes Rose O'Neill, who plays Lola Wild; Samantha Mumba, who plays Paula Kenny; Paul Tylak, who plays Glenn Talbot; and Aoife Mulholland, who plays Orla Wild.
The Season 4 finale began streaming in May 2025, just after the series was renewed for Season 5.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to bring 'Harry Wild' to life for another season and am excited for her to solve a new batch of layered mysteries deeply rooted in literature with my castmates," Jane Seymour said in a statement at the time. "It has been so rewarding to work with everyone on this production and I'm thrilled to embark on another season with my Acorn TV family."
Press PLAY on the video above to watch Seymour and Lando in the trailer, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch "Harry Wild" Season 5?