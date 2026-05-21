Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman's Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reunite On Acorn TV's Harry Wild: Watch Season 5 Trailer, Get Return Date

Will "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando play soulmates once more? We'll find out in the upcoming run of Acorn TV's "Harry Wild," which released its Season 5 trailer Thursday.

The streamer also announced the Irish mystery series' return date: Monday, June 22.

Lando and Seymour portrayed friends-to-lovers Sully and Michaela (AKA "Mike") for six seasons on CBS' Western drama "Dr. Quinn." Lando will join the upcoming season of "Harry Wild" as Pierce Kennedy, "a charming and brilliant new state pathologist whose arrival quickly makes waves in Harry's world," per the official character description.

"As Harry (Jane Seymour), Fergus (Rohan Nedd), and Charlie (Kevin Ryan) are pulled into their most dangerous and complex cases to date," the preview continues, "the team takes on undercover operations, chilling murders, and relentless criminals... all with the help of Pierce, whose sharp instincts and natural chemistry with Harry prove invaluable."

Of note: "Natural chemistry," eh...?