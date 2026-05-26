The Walking Dead Nearly Killed One Of Its Most Important And Popular Characters Early On
"The Walking Dead" would have been a very different show if it had stuck with the planned fate of Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride).
According to executive producer and special effects makeup artist Greg Nicotero, Carol was supposed to die in Season 3, Episode 4. But instead of having Carol get mauled to death by zombies, the show's writers decided to make T-Dog (IronE Singleton) sacrifice his life to save her.
"At that point there was some concern in the writers' room that they didn't know where to take her character," Nicotero told SFX magazine (via GamesRadar+). "So the fact that [showrunner] Scott Gimple and the writers have been able to craft this amazing journey for her just goes to show that there is a tremendous amount of story to tell for a lot of these characters."
Carol's demise in "The Walking Dead" Season 3 would have been just one of the AMC horror series' many shocking character deaths. The killing of Glenn (Steven Yeun) in Season 7 remains one of the show's most divisive moments, while the death of Carol's daughter Sophia (Madison Lintz) devastated audiences early on.
Carol became a key character in The Walking Dead's later seasons
A fierce survivor with a sharp mind, Carol grew into a fan-favorite character on "The Walking Dead" throughout its 11 seasons. Her relationship with Daryl (Norman Reedus) developed into a beloved dynamic, and her resilience in the face of danger, posed by both humans and walkers, was cheered on by viewers.
Melissa McBride reprised her role as Carol in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," appearing in all four seasons of the spin-off. With the second-most appearances of any character on "The Walking Dead," Carol remains one of the defining faces of the franchise.
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times for its 2022 oral history feature, Scott Gimple explained why he strongly advocated for Carol's survival beyond "The Walking Dead" Season 3.
"I made a pretty impassioned 'Inherit the Wind'-style argument towards keeping Carol alive," he said. "To see her beginnings on the show — and not for nothing, the sheer thespian power of Melissa McBride — you see this character that could make this journey. We're now at this inflection point where she's just starting to grow. And she almost died in the prison. What could this character become from those beginnings, to go from victim to victor, to go from somebody under the thumb of someone to a warrior ... Carol's story has been a pillar of the show. Her strength doesn't let her die."