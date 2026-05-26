The Walking Dead Nearly Killed One Of Its Most Important And Popular Characters Early On

"The Walking Dead" would have been a very different show if it had stuck with the planned fate of Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride).

According to executive producer and special effects makeup artist Greg Nicotero, Carol was supposed to die in Season 3, Episode 4. But instead of having Carol get mauled to death by zombies, the show's writers decided to make T-Dog (IronE Singleton) sacrifice his life to save her.

"At that point there was some concern in the writers' room that they didn't know where to take her character," Nicotero told SFX magazine (via GamesRadar+). "So the fact that [showrunner] Scott Gimple and the writers have been able to craft this amazing journey for her just goes to show that there is a tremendous amount of story to tell for a lot of these characters."

Carol's demise in "The Walking Dead" Season 3 would have been just one of the AMC horror series' many shocking character deaths. The killing of Glenn (Steven Yeun) in Season 7 remains one of the show's most divisive moments, while the death of Carol's daughter Sophia (Madison Lintz) devastated audiences early on.