New Poirot Series In The Works At BBC — Who Should Play The Iconic Sleuth?

Actors all over the U.K. are hard at work growing out their mustaches: A new TV series centered on Agatha Christie's beloved detective Hercule Poirot is in development at the BBC, Deadline reports.

The BBC reportedly made "a significant commitment" to the series in order to win a bidding war against other networks and streamers, with a run of up to three seasons expected in the next few years. Season 1 is slated to hit TV screens in late 2027, with Benji Walters ("Obsession") penning the new adaptation, and casting is currently underway.

Hercule Poirot, the fictional Belgian detective from the novels of murder mystery legend Agatha Christie, has been portrayed in dozens of movies and TV shows over the past century. David Suchet famously played the sleuth in "Agatha Christie's Poirot" (aka "Poirot"), which debuted in 1989 on British broadcaster ITV and aired through 2013 on PBS and A&E here in the U.S. John Malkovich played Poirot in 2018's "The ABC Murders," and Kenneth Branagh recently played the detective in a series of star-studded movies, beginning with "Murder on the Orient Express" in 2017.

Which actor would you choose to inhabit the legendary mind of Hercule Poirot? Put on your casting director cap and join us in the comments.