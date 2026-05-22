Stephen Colbert Bids Farewell To The Late Show — Biggest Moments From The Series Finale

Colbert began the hour by addressing both the studio audience and viewers at home directly.

"We have done over 1,800 of these shows," he began. "Most nights, I come out here and talk to the audience beforehand. Tonight, I thought I'd talk to the audience in here and the audience out there, at home."

Colbert went on to describe "The Late Show" as "the joy machine" — joking that bandleader Louis Cato "stole it from us, and we are currently in litigation right now" — before turning sincere.

"If you choose to do [the job] with joy," he said, "it doesn't hurt as much when your fingers get caught in the gears."

He proceeded to praise the staffers who helped produce the show over the last 11 years, adding: "I cannot adequately explain to you what the people who work here have done for each other, and how much we mean to each other," referring to everyone he employed as "the great Achilles whom we knew."

Colbert then revisited the mission statement from the debut of "The Colbert Report" on October 17, 2005: "Anyone can read the news to you. I promise to feel the news at you."

"I realized pretty soon in this job that our job over here was different," he continued. "We were here to feel the news with you — and I don't know about you, but I sure have felt it."

Colbert continued: "We love doing the show for you, but what we really, really love is doing the show with you." He then closed the address with the same words he said to the studio audience before each taping: "Have a good show, thanks for being here, and let's do it, y'all."