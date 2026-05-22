Tom Hardy Exits MobLand Season 3 After Behind-The-Scenes Drama (Report)

Tom Hardy reportedly is no longer a part of Paramount+'s "MobLand."

The British actor, who plays fixer Harry Da Souza in the series, will not be in a potential third season thanks to behind-the-scenes drama, per the Puck newsletter. Hardy also served as an executive producer on the series.

TVLine has reached out to Paramount+, Hardy, and "MobLand" production company 101 Studios for comment.

Hardy headlined the Guy Ritchie crime drama, which also stars Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, the head of the Harrigan family for whom Harry works; and Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Conrad's wife and the family matriarch.

According to Puck's Matthew Belloni, Hardy allegedly had friction with "MobLand" producers including Jez Butterworth and David Glasser and didn't love that the series was turning into more of an ensemble production rather than a Harry-centric story.

Hardy also reportedly had an option in his contract that would allow him to leave before the third season if he chose.