What To Watch Tuesday: Zatima Wraps, AGT Auditions Continue, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Zatima" heads for hiatus, "America's Got Talent" auditions resume, Kaley Cuoco attempts to "Beat Bobby Flay."
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Showtimes for July 7, 2026
Beyond Paradise
A land developer is terrorized by a Green Man image, putting an off-grid community in the spotlight; rising tensions reveal secrets someone wants to keep hidden.
Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You
In this stand-up special, the comedian balances outrageous jokes with heartfelt reflections on making his wife laugh during her cancer journey.
Ruthless
Obadiah takes matters into his own hands to protect the Rakudushi compound; River is determined to save Andrew.
Summer Sparks
A single father (Jesse Metcalfe) arrives at camp with his competitive son and soon meets a single mother (Kathryn Davis) returning to her childhood summer haven with her own kids.
Zatima
Season 4 finale: The baby shower celebration ends in mourning when Leslie makes an appearance; Mona calls for silence and the family to join in prayer.
FIFA World Cup
- Argentina vs. Egypt (12 p.m.)
- Switzerland vs. Colombia (4 p.m.)
America's Got Talent
Auditions continue as magicians go head-to-head, a multi-generational tumbling team flips into the spotlight, and a laser-fueled dance trio ignites the stage.
Beat Bobby Flay
Love is in the air as Kaley Cuoco and Scott Conant team up with pastry chefs and spouses, Melissa and Sean McGaughey, for a bittersweet battle against Bobby Flay.
In the City
The crew heads to Connecticut for Lindsay and Kenny's Friendsgiving getaway; a revelation about Kyle's future sends Amanda over the edge.
Ms. Pat Settles It
Cousins clash over car drama and impound fees; a sister sues her brother after a chef wrecked her birthday; an ex who ran up dating app charges cries "lost wages."
ComicView
Sydney Castillo tackles gun control; Kalea McNeil isn't afraid to throw hands; Tony Roberts shares his rules for "avoiding anything."
Lot Patrol
At Imani Studios, the already fragile authority of the security team is pushed to its limits when an A-list action star shows up without ID and refuses to back down.
Password
Wayne Brady and Jimmy Fallon pair up with contestants and face off over two games.