Spartacus: House Of Ashur Canceled At Starz

Starz is shutting down the "House of Ashur": The network has canceled the spin-off "Spartacus: House of Ashur" after one season, TVLine has confirmed. (Deadline first reported the news.) Lionsgate Television is reportedly shopping the show to other platforms.

An offshoot of the hit Starz series "Spartacus," "House of Ashur" followed an alternate timeline where former gladiator and villain Ashur, who was killed in "Spartacus: Vengeance," lived on and was given his own gladiator school to run. "But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child's play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics, a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn't a sin, it's currency," per the official synopsis.

Nick E. Tarabay reprised his "Spartacus" role as Ashur, with a supporting cast including Graham McTavish ("Outlander"), Tenika Davis ("Jupiter's Legacy"), and Claudia Black ("Stargate SG-1"). "Spartacus" series creator Steven S. DeKnight served as creator here as well.

"Spartacus: House of Ashur" debuted on Starz in December, wrapping up its 10-episode freshman season in February. Were you hoping to spend more time in "House of Ashur"? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation news in a comment below.