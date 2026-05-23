Fire Country Season 4 Finale: Max Thieriot Explains How Vince's Legacy Inspired The Sweet Bode/Jake Moment — Grade The Episode!

For a "Fire Country" finale, Friday's episode lacks quite a bit of blaze — but the fresh take on an Edgewater emergency aptly reflects the emotional season's joyous ending.

The Season 4 finale picks up right where we left off, with Bode, Jake, and Danny trapped in a rural cabin surrounded by surging flood water. Danny at first resists Jake and Bode's help — he's still holding a grudge against Bode, who, amid his troubled past, violently broke into Danny's home 10 years ago and left an emotional scar.

Soon, the situation gets even more dire as water shatters a window and rushes into the home, causing Danny to get pinned against the wall by a huge piece of furniture. Finally, Danny accepts Bode and Jake's help, and the pair manages to rescue Danny just moments before he drowns.

The entire crew ultimately survives the catastrophic flood — including Manny's ex-wife, who was in a precarious position mid-surgery when the hospital's power went out and survived only thanks to Three Rock who restored power. (Oh, Manny's ex-wife also has Manny's new girlfriend, Dr. Camille, to thank, since she provided crucial care during the storm.)