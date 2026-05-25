Euphoria Gives [Spoiler] A Gruesome Death In Second-To-Last Season 3 Episode — Read Recap

This week's "Euphoria" really keeps to Season 3's biblical motif: An eye for an eye, an asp for an ass.

Yep, high school psychopath-turned-failed real estate developer Nate Jacobs (played by Jacob Elordi) dies in Episode 7 in highly dramatic and pretty ridiculous fashion. It's a fitting end for a character who was terrifying in the beginning but pathetic as of late, and if this season had to kill someone, I'm so happy it was him.

It feels, though, like we're barreling toward Rue's demise, as well. And that particular ending, I do not champion in the slightest. Read on to see why I'm very worried for our wayward girl in "Rain or Shine."

"If there's a beginning, there must be an end," Rue's voiceover tells us as we watch a flashback to Ali's pre-sobriety days. He's smoking crack in a motel room with a sex worker (played by "Poker Face" star Natasha Lyonne) and wreaking havoc on his life with his wife and two young daughters. Eventually, he wakes up in a hospital with a nasty incision down his sternum. From there, he goes to 12-step meetings with the idea of turning his mistakes into blessings. "It became his mission in life," Rue says. "And even though he lost some battles, Ali knew he was doing good in this world."

We see him during the pandemic, checking in with the people he's sponsoring every day. But because COVID meant there was no place to gather safely, it was rough. Several people died. "Every time he lost someone, he'd write down their name and the date," Rue says as we watch an anguished Ali inscribing a notebook of the dead, "a reminder of how the story of addiction often ends." (If you're keeping track, this is THING No. 1 THAT MAKES ME FEAR RUE'S IMPENDING DEATH)