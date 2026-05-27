Spider-Noir Review: Nicolas Cage Spins A Tribute To Film Noir That Gets Stuck In Homage

It's a little hard to take Nicolas Cage seriously as Ben: He always seems like he's one inch away from launching into a wild-eyed rant, and his narration is so drowsy, it could be labeled as a narcotic. I'd like to see another actor with more gravitas tackle the role, but then again, Cage's eccentric approach might be the exact right fit for a big swing like this. To the show's credit, it does surround Cage with a terrific supporting cast, highlighted by Lamorne Morris as nosy newspaper reporter Robbie, "Sinners" standout Li Jun Li as sultry nightclub singer Cat Hardy, and Brendan Gleeson as fearsome crime boss Silvermane.

In another homage to old-school film noir, "Spider-Noir" offers two ways to watch: a color version and one in classic black-and-white. Having tried both, I actually think it works better in black-and-white, to match the noirs that inspired it, but that just adds another level of gimmick to it all. I had fun watching "Spider-Noir," and I'm sure a lot of fans will, too, but it didn't grab me the way a good TV show should. Spider-Man Noir was a cool side character as one of a thousand Spider-Men in "Into the Spider-Verse." But here, as the main character, the joke gets old quickly.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: A boldly bizarre mash-up of film noir and comic book action, "Spider-Noir" commits to the bit but gives us too little substance along with all the style.