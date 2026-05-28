Brenda Blethyn Leads The Relentless Rags-To-Riches Tale A Woman Of Substance — Watch First Trailer For BritBox's Barbara Taylor Bradford Adaptation (Exclusive)

We just met Emma Harte, but we already know this: It's probably not smart to underestimate her.

Emma is at the center of BritBox's upcoming "A Woman of Substance," an eight-episode series adaptation of Barbara Taylor Bradford's novels. And we've got your exclusive first look at the show's trailer.

"A Woman of Substance" follows Emma over six decades, from the 1900s (when she is played by Jessica Reynolds, "Outlander") to the 1970s (when she is played by Brenda Blethyn, ITV's "Vera").

"The series finds Emma in 1911, an impoverished ambitious maid in Yorkshire, England, who goes on a dizzying journey to become the world's richest woman, gazing down from a sprawling luxury New York penthouse," the official logline reads. "A rags-to-riches tale of women through the 20th century, Emma defies the expectations of her society, fearlessly challenging the roles she's given, smashing glass ceilings, and never, ever deviating from her masterplan: Get to the top. Whatever it takes."