Brenda Blethyn Leads The Relentless Rags-To-Riches Tale A Woman Of Substance — Watch First Trailer For BritBox's Barbara Taylor Bradford Adaptation (Exclusive)
We just met Emma Harte, but we already know this: It's probably not smart to underestimate her.
Emma is at the center of BritBox's upcoming "A Woman of Substance," an eight-episode series adaptation of Barbara Taylor Bradford's novels. And we've got your exclusive first look at the show's trailer.
"A Woman of Substance" follows Emma over six decades, from the 1900s (when she is played by Jessica Reynolds, "Outlander") to the 1970s (when she is played by Brenda Blethyn, ITV's "Vera").
"The series finds Emma in 1911, an impoverished ambitious maid in Yorkshire, England, who goes on a dizzying journey to become the world's richest woman, gazing down from a sprawling luxury New York penthouse," the official logline reads. "A rags-to-riches tale of women through the 20th century, Emma defies the expectations of her society, fearlessly challenging the roles she's given, smashing glass ceilings, and never, ever deviating from her masterplan: Get to the top. Whatever it takes."
When does A Woman of Substance premiere?
The series' cast also includes Emmett J. Scanlan ("MobLand"), Lydia Leonard ("The Crown"), Leanne Best ("Carnival Row"), Ewan Horrocks ("The Last Kingdom"), Harry Cadby ("Everything Now"), Will Mellor ("Broadchurch"), Lenny Rush ("Doctor Who"), Niall Wright ("Slow Horses"), Robert Wilfort ("Gavin & Stacey"), Mara Huf ("Tetris"), and Toby Regbo ("Reign").
As the trailer opens, a young man tells Blethyn's Emma, "I know you've dedicated your entire life to the hatred of my family." But she quickly corrects him. "Hatred happens in secret," she says. "No, what I've dedicated my life to is revenge."
Then we watch snippets from Emma's life, including what looks like a dinner party that she kicks off by announcing, "Are all the traitors present?" Queen!
"A Woman of Substance" hails from creator/writer/executive producer Katherine Jakeways ("The Buccaners"). It will premiere with two episodes on Wednesday, June 24, followed by single episodes weekly.
Press PLAY on the video above to see Emma build her empire, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch "A Woman of Substance?"