Save The Dates: New Simpsons On Disney+, Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence, And More

Disney+ will be the exclusive home to three new episodes of "The Simpsons" this summer.

First up, on Wednesday, June 17, is the double-length "Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition," in which "Homer and Marge's fun couples' date night goes off the rails when Marge learns Homer left the kids unsupervised with only the doorbell camera as a babysitter. Frustrated with her imperfect husband, a tipsy Marge stirs up a trilogy of fantasies of a different Homer." Betty Gilpin, Laufey, and Tegan and Sara guest-star.

Then, on Friday, July 3, comes "Simpsley," in which "penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home," then finds herself "tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle."

Finally, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, comes "Yellow Mirror," in which "a defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie."

Watch a trailer above.