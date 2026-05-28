Save The Dates: New Simpsons On Disney+, Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence, And More
Disney+ will be the exclusive home to three new episodes of "The Simpsons" this summer.
First up, on Wednesday, June 17, is the double-length "Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition," in which "Homer and Marge's fun couples' date night goes off the rails when Marge learns Homer left the kids unsupervised with only the doorbell camera as a babysitter. Frustrated with her imperfect husband, a tipsy Marge stirs up a trilogy of fantasies of a different Homer." Betty Gilpin, Laufey, and Tegan and Sara guest-star.
Then, on Friday, July 3, comes "Simpsley," in which "penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home," then finds herself "tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle."
Finally, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, comes "Yellow Mirror," in which "a defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie."
Watch a trailer above.
In other scheduling news...
* Apple TV has released a trailer for the return of Colin Farrell's "Sugar." Premiering Friday, June 19, Season 2 sees John "searching for the older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer," according to the official logline. "As the investigation expands into a sinister, city-wide conspiracy, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question: How far will he go to do what's right?"
* Apple TV has confirmed a September 9 premiere date for the Australian drama "Last Seen." Adapted from the Ryan David Jahn book "The Dispatcher," the six-part caper stars Patrick Brammall ("Colin From Accounts," "Evil") as Ian Ridley, a police detective whose "life fell apart when his young daughter Maggie disappeared without a trace." Eleven years later, "he receives a distress call from a teenage girl he is certain is Maggie," prompting him to "stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost." Two episodes will drop on launch day, followed by one episode every Wednesday through Oct. 7.
* BritBox has set a Tuesday, September 15 premiere date for "Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence." Per the official description, the six-part adaptation follows Tommy (Josh Dylan, "The Buccaneers") and Tuppence (Antonia Thomas, "The Good Doctor"), "a detective duo for the ages" who "fall in love, fall out of it, and tumble back in, all while solving some thrilling, entertaining mysteries along the way." Imelda Staunton also stars. Watch a teaser trailer: