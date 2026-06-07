Michelle Pfeiffer's Early Career Included A Role On The Dukes Of Hazzard's Failed Spin-Off

"Delta House," "CHiPs," "Fantasy Island" — those are just a few of Michelle Pfeiffer's television credits during the fledgling days of her career. But in 1980, she played a sex worker in a "Dukes of Hazzard" spin-off you've probably forgotten about.

Fans of the beloved '70s TV show likely remember Enos Strate (Sonny Shroyer), the "dipstick" deputy who was always reluctantly chasing after Bo (John Schneider) and Luke Duke (Tom Wopat) while also chasing after the heart of their cousin, Daisy Duke (Catherine Bach). Enos eventually got his own show, aptly titled "Enos" — a show often considered to be one of the worst TV spin-offs.

The show aired on CBS from 1980 to 1981 and followed the adventures of Hazzard County's dim-witted deputy all the way to Los Angeles. In a classic "fish out of water" setup, he's hired to join a special branch of the LAPD after accidentally capturing two most-wanted criminals. When he arrives at his new apartment complex in the big city, he is greeted by his neighbor Joy, played by a 22-year-old Pfeiffer, who appears in the show's first two episodes.