The Real Reason Why ALF Shot A Gilligan's Island Crossover Episode

For four seasons, the Tanner household was the center of the universe for "ALF." It had to be. Because the plot's rules demanded it, TV's favorite cat-craving Melmacian was stuck in a perpetual witness protection program. But that didn't mean he couldn't dream of a "fateful trip."

Trying to keep "ALF" fresh while keeping the furry extraterrestrial tethered to the laundry room led to one of the most memorable fever dreams in the show's run: the "Gilligan's Island" crossover. While the TV crossover episode served as a nostalgic treat for fans, the creative departure was born out of pure desperation. "It's a very hard show to do," staff writer Victor Fresco told Mental Floss. "Your lead cannot interact with anyone in the world but the four regulars."

In the Season 2 episode "The Ballad of Gilligan's Island" (also known as "Somewhere Over the Rerun"), ALF gets so bored under the Tanners' roof that he digs up the backyard to build his own tropical lagoon. After an angry Willie (Max Wright) forces him to shovel the dirt back in, an exhausted ALF falls asleep and wakes up on the iconic desert isle. There, he meets Gilligan, the Skipper, the Professor, and Mary Ann (played by original "Gilligan's Island" cast members Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr., Russell Johnson, and Dawn Wells).