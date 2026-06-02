One Of Judy Blume's Most Popular Books Became A TV Series That Was Canceled Too Soon

Judy Blume has ruled young adult bookshelves for generations. While some of her beloved works have been turned into movies and shows, like Netflix's "Forever," perhaps her most iconic and rambunctious character of all once had his own TV series. In 1995, ABC's Saturday morning show "Fudge" brought the chaotic Hatcher family to life.

Based on Blume's series of "Fudge" books, the show centered on the eternal struggles of "fourth-grade nothing" Peter (Jake Richardson) as he dealt with his eccentric parents and his obnoxious younger brother, Farley Drexel "Fudge" Hatcher (Luke Tarsitano). The cast even boasted some serious talent, including Eve Plumb (Jan Brady on "The Brady Bunch") as the boys' mother, Anne.

Things kicked off with a TV movie pilot titled "Fudge-a-Mania." The pilot starred another "Brady Bunch" actor, the late Florence Henderson, as Fudge's grandma Muriel. The movie set the stage for "Fudge" Season 1, which premiered exactly a week later.

The first season leaned heavily on Blume's original stories, bringing to life the fan-favorite "turtle soup" incident from the books. By Season 2, the writers branched out into original stories that kept the spirit of Blume's world alive.