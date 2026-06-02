One Of Judy Blume's Most Popular Books Became A TV Series That Was Canceled Too Soon
Judy Blume has ruled young adult bookshelves for generations. While some of her beloved works have been turned into movies and shows, like Netflix's "Forever," perhaps her most iconic and rambunctious character of all once had his own TV series. In 1995, ABC's Saturday morning show "Fudge" brought the chaotic Hatcher family to life.
Based on Blume's series of "Fudge" books, the show centered on the eternal struggles of "fourth-grade nothing" Peter (Jake Richardson) as he dealt with his eccentric parents and his obnoxious younger brother, Farley Drexel "Fudge" Hatcher (Luke Tarsitano). The cast even boasted some serious talent, including Eve Plumb (Jan Brady on "The Brady Bunch") as the boys' mother, Anne.
Things kicked off with a TV movie pilot titled "Fudge-a-Mania." The pilot starred another "Brady Bunch" actor, the late Florence Henderson, as Fudge's grandma Muriel. The movie set the stage for "Fudge" Season 1, which premiered exactly a week later.
The first season leaned heavily on Blume's original stories, bringing to life the fan-favorite "turtle soup" incident from the books. By Season 2, the writers branched out into original stories that kept the spirit of Blume's world alive.
Disney's 1996 acquisition of ABC led to the demise of Fudge
If its 7.0 IMDb rating is any indication, fans were mostly charmed by the Saturday morning relic. "Fudge" picked up two award wins, including best performance by a young actor in a Saturday morning TV program for Tarsitano at the 1997 YoungStar Awards.
Even Blume herself was a fan of the show, although it came with a few headaches. During an interview with January Magazine, Blume described her involvement as an "emotionally difficult experience," explaining that the production "needed my input desperately," yet "they wouldn't let me anywhere near it."
Despite feeling "shoved aside," Blume was mostly pleased with the outcome. "The cast was really lovely: The children were wonderful. The set direction was incredible," she told the outlet.
So, why did "Fudge" disappear after only two seasons and 24 episodes? You can blame the "Mouse House." After Disney's 1996 acquisition of ABC, "Fudge" was scrapped from the revised Saturday morning schedule. The show was later licensed to CBS for a brief stint of reruns in late 1997.