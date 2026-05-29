Half Man's Final Twist Ends A Dour Drama On A Sour Note

After the funeral, Niall confronts Mona and warns her to stay away from Ruben, and she's threatening to tell Ruben everything when Ruben walks in and overhears. He demands to know what they're hiding, but the prison guard pulls him away before they can answer. Niall learns that a reporter saw him at the bathhouse, and he's panicked that his lifestyle will be splashed all over the tabloids. Alby encourages him to be honest with everyone in his life — including Ruben. So Niall visits Ruben in prison and tells him the truth: He's gay. (OK, not the whole truth: He says Mona was threatening to tell Ruben that when he walked in.) To Niall's surprise, Ruben laughs it off and points out that Niall was really the only one who was bothered by his sexuality. Well, that was easy.

Ruben opens up to Niall about his father, who sexually abused him as a boy, and how ashamed he was that his body "would respond" sometimes to the abuse. Niall offers him support, and the two share a laugh for once, opening up about all their darkest secrets. But the laughs stop cold when Niall admits he slept with Mona and that Baird is his son. Then we head back to the barn, where Ruben lies on top of Niall, suffocating him. Niall reaches for a knife and stabs Ruben in the side with it, but Ruben regains the upper hand and finishes the job, killing Niall. The series ends with Ruben sitting in silence, catching his breath — and we know from the earlier episodes that he dies from his wounds as well.

It's a bleak and unsatisfying end to a bleak and unsatisfying show. "Half Man" certainly touched on some provocative topics and contained some standout performances — Stuart Campbell was particularly impressive as a young Ruben — but in the end, it felt like a lot of pain and suffering for not much purpose at all. But what did you think of "Half Man"? Give the series a grade in our poll, and hit the comments to share your thoughts.





