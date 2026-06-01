Why The Brady Bunch Creator Sherwood Schwartz Hated ABC's Step By Step

Once upon a time, a TV show about two newlyweds blending their families debuted on ABC — well, make that twice upon a time.

In 1969, "The Brady Bunch" debuted on ABC, with Robert Reed and Florence Henderson starring as a couple who get married and then move in together in one house with their six combined children. Then in 1991, "Step by Step" debuted on ABC, with Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers starring as a couple who get married and then move in together in one house with their six combined children.

If those two shows sound a little similar to you, they definitely did to "Brady Bunch" creator Sherwood Schwartz, who admitted he held a grudge against "Step by Step" when it premiered. "I think they stole my show," Schwartz said bluntly, according to the book "Gen X TV: The Brady Bunch to Melrose Place." "As a matter of fact," Schwartz added, "they advertised themselves as a 'Brady Bunch' for the '90s. I think that's intrusion or certainly riding on coattails, and I resented it."

Schwartz even considered filing suit against the producers of "Step by Step" for ripping off his idea, "but we came to the conclusion it would not be a lawsuit we could win."