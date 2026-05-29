House Of The Dragon Season 3: Rhaenyra Takes King's Landing — And Then Things Get Interesting — In Final Trailer

King's Landing residents? We suggest you take shelter.

HBO released the final Season 3 trailer for "House of the Dragon" Friday, and the new preview shows Rhaenyra, Daemon, and their dragons making a grand entrance in the famed city.

#TeamBlack's arrival in the famed city seems to follow the playbook that Alicent and Rhaenyra worked out during their clandestine meeting at the end of Season 2. But the trailer soon makes it clear: No one's getting out of this arrangement easily. And there definitely, no question, absolutely will be blood.

No sooner in the trailer has Rhaenyra arrived in the Red Keep than various voices start proclaiming her eventual failure. Toward the end, even Daemon is telling her: "You've come so far, and yet you still don't know who you are."