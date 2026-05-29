House Of The Dragon Season 3: Rhaenyra Takes King's Landing — And Then Things Get Interesting — In Final Trailer
King's Landing residents? We suggest you take shelter.
HBO released the final Season 3 trailer for "House of the Dragon" Friday, and the new preview shows Rhaenyra, Daemon, and their dragons making a grand entrance in the famed city.
#TeamBlack's arrival in the famed city seems to follow the playbook that Alicent and Rhaenyra worked out during their clandestine meeting at the end of Season 2. But the trailer soon makes it clear: No one's getting out of this arrangement easily. And there definitely, no question, absolutely will be blood.
No sooner in the trailer has Rhaenyra arrived in the Red Keep than various voices start proclaiming her eventual failure. Toward the end, even Daemon is telling her: "You've come so far, and yet you still don't know who you are."
Big moments ahead in Season 3
The show's Season 2 finale ended with everyone moving toward some big moments: the Battle of the Gullet and the invasion of King's Landing. Showrunner Ryan Condal has promised fans a "hell of a win" when the fantasy drama returns.
"When you're trying to mount this show, which requires a tremendous amount of resources — construction, armor, costumes, visual effects — we were trying to give the Gullet, which is arguably the most anticipated — well, maybe the second most anticipated action event of "Fire & Blood" — trying to give it the time and the space that it deserves," he said at the time.
He added that the forthcoming battle "should be the biggest thing to date that we've pulled off."
"House of the Dragon" returns on Sunday, June 21, at 9/8c on HBO; it will stream at the same time on HBO Max.
Press PLAY on the final trailer above, then hit the comments with your thoughts!