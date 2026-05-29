A Different World Sequel Series, Featuring 7 Returning Stars, Sets September Release Date At Netflix

Fall semester at Hillman College begins Thursday, September 24. That's when Netflix will release its highly anticipated sequel to "A Different World" — exactly 39 years after the original NBC comedy premiered.

The announcement was made Friday during Netflix's Celebration of Black Television at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), where showrunner/executive producer Felicia Pride, executive producer/director Debbie Allen, and series star Maleah Joi Moon unveiled the first teaser trailer. The footage introduces Moon's Deborah Wayne, Whitley and Dwayne's "lovingly sheltered youngest daughter, a free spirit with a flair for the spotlight and a big heart who's still figuring out her own path at Hillman."

"Along the way, she's joined by a new generation that reflects the breadth of Black life on campus," according to the official logline, including "Rashida Duvall (Alijah Kai), a first-generation criminal justice major; Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV), a five-star athlete choosing legacy; Amir Rodale (Jordan Aaron Hall), a sharp psych major better at fixing everyone else's problems than facing his own; Hazel Henry (Kennedi Reece), a church-raised small-town girl defining her own values; and Kojo Achebe (Chibuikem Uche), a Ghanaian-Nigerian fashion entrepreneur finding the courage to follow his vision."

Also co-starring are Vincent Jamal Hooper as Ellington, Elijah J. Roberts as Jalen, Renee Harrison as Candace, Famecia Ward as Nellie Gaines, and Dasan Frazier as Xavier.