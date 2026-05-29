Hacks Series Finale: Hannah Einbinder Tears Up Over That 'Beautiful' Ending, The Reality Ava Can't Face, And Deborah's True 'Underdog Story'

In Einbinder's experience, the real-life emotions of saying goodbye — to the show, to her character Ava — were just as heavy as the fictional ones.

"I literally kind of collapsed," she says, adding that she was incredibly jet-lagged while shooting in France. "This is so like actor s—t right now, but I was just... I'm very sensitive and I think emotionally I had been trying to dole out my energy, because we wrapped in LA, we wrapped in Vegas, we had two Paris wraps because we had a splinter unit going into the Louvre. So just trying to dole out my emotional bandwidth, I feel like I pushed myself past my allotted emotional energy several times towards the end."

At first Ava refused to make the trip with Deborah, but ultimately showed up to the airport to support her friend and boss. (She did force Deborah to agree to take hard drugs with her though, so there's that!) They ate French baguettes, they went shopping, they rode a carousel, and yes, Deborah kept her promise and took molly with Ava at the clerb. But another treatment pitch to Deb begot yet another argument. Deb didn't want to go through with chemo or any other treatment that'd make her feel bad, yet it's a choice that Ava just couldn't reconcile.

"It's a mixture of immense pain and frustration and anger," Einbinder says of Ava's reaction to Deborah's decision. "I think she has this feeling of like, 'Deborah is not in charge of this decision.' I think she fundamentally pushes back on that because she thinks that Deborah is accountable to other people, and so she's really not able to see it as Deborah's decision, and in that sense, she's not willing to accept it, and that's very hard. So I think in Europe, she doesn't want to leave her and she's not going to leave her, but she's not in acceptance. She's coming in and out of like, 'Oh, we're actually having fun. This is our thing that we do. We're being girls,' and then has these moments where she comes back to the reality that she just cannot face."