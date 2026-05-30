What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales, And More

🏆 "The 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy" (Netflix)

📺 8 p.m. "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing" Season 3 finale (Food Network)

📺 9 p.m. "The Audacity" Season 1 finale (AMC)

📺 9 p.m. "Euphoria" Season 3 finale (HBO)

MONDAY, JUNE 1

📺 8 p.m. "Below Deck Down Under" Season 4 finale (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Battle on the Beach" Season 5 (HGTV)

📺 9 p.m. "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult" (HBO)

The three-part docuseries chronicles Hoyt Richards, who is drawn into the spiritual group Eternal Values before rising to fame as one of the first male supermodels of the 1980s.

📺 10 p.m. "History's Greatest Machines With Dolph Lundgren" (History)

Lundgren takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the gears, guts, and genius behind the machines that reshaped our world.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

📺 "Devotion: Obedience or Betrayal" (Paramount+, three-episode binge)

The docuseries explores the secretive and controversial Gloriavale community, where decades of rigid religious rule are upended by allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups.

📺 "Not Suitable for Work" (Hulu, three-episode premiere)

The Mindy Kaling comedy centers around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings (played by Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay) striving for professional success — and, if they have time, personal happiness.

📺 8 p.m. "America's Got Talent" Season 21 (NBC)

📺 8 p.m. "Summer House" Season 10 Reunion, Part 2 of 3 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Love Island" Season 8 (Peacock)

📺 10 p.m. "Password" Season 3 (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

📺 "Clarkson's Farm" Season 5 (Prime Video, four-episode premiere)

📺 "The Legend of Vox Machina" Season 4 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)

📺 "Michael Jackson: The Verdict" (Netflix, three-episode binge)

Told by key players who were inside the courtroom, this comprehensive docuseries dissects the trial of Jackson — along with his complex legacy.

🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 1 (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "Flavortown Food Fight" Season 1 finale (Food Network)

📺 9 p.m. "Southern Hospitality" Season 4 Reunion, Part 1 of 2 (Bravo)

📺 9:30 p.m. "K9 PD With Jim Belushi" Season 1 finale (A&E)

🎥 "Hoppers" (Disney+)

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

📺 "The Witness" (Netflix, three-episode binge)

With their 2-year-old as the sole witness to her murder, Rachel Nickell's partner (played by Jordan Bolger) fights to protect him amid a flawed investigation. (The companion documentary "The Murder of Rachel Nickell" also begins streaming Thursday.)

🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 1 (ABC)

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

📺 "Cape Fear" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)

A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison.

📺 "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" Season 2 finale (Netflix)

📺 "Your Friends & Neighbors" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)

📺 8 p.m. "Amadeus" limited series finale (Starz)

🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 2 (ABC)

🤣 "Hannah Berner: None of My Business" (Hulu comedy special)

🎥 "Lorne" (Peacock)

🎥 "Office Romance" (Netflix movie)

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in this rom-com about a secret office romance — and the chaos two workaholics get into following their hearts.

🎥 "Pillion" (HBO Max)

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 2 (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Wild Spring" (BBC America)

The four-part docuseries takes a journey around the globe as the animal world awakens into the season of spring, bringing with it a burst of activity and a whole new set of rules.

🎥 8 p.m. "The Greek Aisle" (Hallmark Channel movie)

When a woman (Nikki DeLoach) travels to the Greek island of Corfu to finalize an inheritance, she unexpectedly discovers that marrying her handsome co-inheritor (Apostolis Totsikas) is the only way to meet the requirements.

🎥 8 p.m. "Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery" (Lifetime movie)

A renowned Christian feminist icon and bestselling author (Erica Campbell) grapples with the consequences of her actions — and the true meaning of faith and forgiveness; CJ Williams, Traí Byers, Jasmine Guy, and Matt Barnes co-star.