Looking for the best true crime shows released in 2026? Look no further.

Before we get into the murder, cults, and criminal cover-ups, I know what you're thinking: Watching true crime sensationalizes and romanticizes criminal activity! The genre is trauma porn! It's shameful to use stories of anguish as entertainment! I am too good for those kinds of productions!

Perhaps those things are all true, but there is also something comforting about watching the judicial process actually work. And when it doesn't work, maybe there's comfort in watching communities come together demanding that it should. Or, maybe we all just want to spiral into a hellish hole of heinous crimes every so often to help us cope with feelings of helplessness as the world seems to be in constant turmoil. Maybe true crime is a form of wallowing, and — no shame — wallow, we will!

In that spirit, we're rounding up the 5 Best True Crime Shows of 2026 so far. Though it feels like 2026 has only just begun, there have been plenty of true crime releases that are worth bingeing, from the full, multi-episode debuts of "Trust Me: False Prophet" and "The Predator of Seville," to dramatic updates on "Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders" and "The Yogurt Shop Murders." If you're a true crime junkie — or even just true crime-curious! — this is the list for you.