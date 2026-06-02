What Happened To Gotham's Bruce Wayne Actor, David Mazouz, After The Show Ended?

David Mazouz made a name for himself by playing a young Bruce Wayne on "Gotham," though you may not know what he's been up to since. A DC "Batman" universe prequel centered on Detective James Gordon's (Ben McKenzie) beginnings in Gotham City, the Fox series was Mazouz's second major TV part, following his starring role on "Touch" from 2012 to 2013. Mazouz appeared in all 100 episodes of "Gotham," from 2014 to 2019, featuring as one of one of the show's most important supporting characters.

During his time on "Gotham," Mazouz voiced Peter's co-worker in one episode of "Family Guy" in 2017. Over the seven years since the series finale of "Gotham," the actor has done only low-level movies and short films, but that doesn't mean Mazouz hasn't had anything important on his plate after the show concluded. From 2019 to 2023, he studied economics and psychology at Stanford University, additionally taking some theater classes and performing in the school's annual "Gaieties" production.

Moreover, Mazouz's Instagram page shows him traveling, as well as directing and producing small projects in recent years. Most recently, in 2025, he co-wrote, produced, and acted in the short film "Money Talks."