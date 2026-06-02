What Happened To Gotham's Bruce Wayne Actor, David Mazouz, After The Show Ended?
David Mazouz made a name for himself by playing a young Bruce Wayne on "Gotham," though you may not know what he's been up to since. A DC "Batman" universe prequel centered on Detective James Gordon's (Ben McKenzie) beginnings in Gotham City, the Fox series was Mazouz's second major TV part, following his starring role on "Touch" from 2012 to 2013. Mazouz appeared in all 100 episodes of "Gotham," from 2014 to 2019, featuring as one of one of the show's most important supporting characters.
During his time on "Gotham," Mazouz voiced Peter's co-worker in one episode of "Family Guy" in 2017. Over the seven years since the series finale of "Gotham," the actor has done only low-level movies and short films, but that doesn't mean Mazouz hasn't had anything important on his plate after the show concluded. From 2019 to 2023, he studied economics and psychology at Stanford University, additionally taking some theater classes and performing in the school's annual "Gaieties" production.
Moreover, Mazouz's Instagram page shows him traveling, as well as directing and producing small projects in recent years. Most recently, in 2025, he co-wrote, produced, and acted in the short film "Money Talks."
David Mazouz is still celebrated for his role on Gotham
Despite David Mazouz's lack of mainstream projects after "Gotham," the star still draws recognition for his performance in the superhero TV show. Viewers of the show have praised his portrayal of the young Caped Crusader, who comes across as a complex character on his journey to becoming Batman. "A terrific performance of a kind, caring, selfless, observant, and intelligent kid who lost his parents, while being naive about the cruel ways of the world of Gotham," one Reddit user wrote in a thread about Mazouz's Bruce. "Being able to portray someone as naive while being too mature for his age can't be easy."
Upon his debut in "Gotham," Mazouz understood the impact of playing such an iconic character. In a 2014 interview with Collider, he described his reaction to being Bruce on TV. "It actually didn't hit me that I was playing Batman until the day after my first day of shooting the pilot," Mazouz said. "I wasn't working that day, and I woke up and was like, 'Oh, my god, I'm Batman!' It's great. Every time I think about it, something happens in my stomach and I get really excited."
Looking toward the future, Mazouz will next appear in "Without Prejudice" as young Harvey Brownstone, a TV host and Canada's first openly gay judge, the older version of whom will be portrayed by David Arquette.