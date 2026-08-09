What To Watch Sunday: House Of The Dragon Finale, RHOA Reunion And Ultimate Girls Trip Begin, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "House of the Dragon" wraps Season 3, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" kicks off its three-part reunion, and several franchise alumni embark on the "Ultimate Girls Trip."
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Showtimes for August 9, 2026
The Chosen In the Wild With Bear Grylls
Series premiere: Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, and Luke Dimyan join "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins as Grylls leads them through Utah's treacherous Castle Valley, Canyonlands, the Ausable River, the Colorado River, the Great Basin Desert, and the Adirondack Forest.
Lioness
Kaitlyn races to contain a crisis spiraling across agencies; Neal tries to steady rising fear at home.
NASCAR Americana
The three-week docuseries event inspired by America's 250th birthday explores NASCAR's unique place in the American story.
Big Brother
A new Head of Household nominates three houseguests for eviction.
The Him I Knew
After surviving a violent attack, a woman returns home to a husband who feels subtly different; Giovanni DeVal, Segen Gebremariam, and Rich Lowe star.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Season 17 reunion: The women look back at the season's biggest moments, facing off over drama that happened both on-screen and off.
Decades in Sports
As tensions between the USSR and the United States heat up in the '80s, so do sports rivalries; Everett vs. Navratilova, and Bird vs. Magic in the NBA dominate their respective sports, while The Great One bursts onto the ice in the NHL.
House of the Dragon
Season 3 finale: All we can say is, you do not want to be in Tumbleton this week.
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
While investigating a spate of missing bankers in London, the Librarians discover a sinister new incarnation of Peter Pan is recruiting the next generation of Lost Boys.
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th
Season 5 premiere: Seven of the most iconic Real Housewives — Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant, and Lisa Barlow — are whooping it up for a girls' trip like no other.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
Maggie, Negan, and their new community receive an unexpected overflow of survivors.
The Westies
Roarke gets a risky loan from Ruby Stein to fund a cocaine deal with a silver-spooned hotshot from downtown, only for the deal to implode; Bridget and the IRA cell move on Colonel Markham.
President Curtis
Curtis gets an invite to his ex-wife's inauguration gala, while Banks and O'Doyle are forced to undergo a job evaluation at a fully-immersive offsite facility.