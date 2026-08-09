What To Watch Sunday: House Of The Dragon Finale, RHOA Reunion And Ultimate Girls Trip Begin, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: "House of the Dragon" wraps Season 3, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" kicks off its three-part reunion, and several franchise alumni embark on the "Ultimate Girls Trip."

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