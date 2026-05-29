Hallmark's Christmas In July 2026: Full Schedule Of New Movies
Hallmark Channel is marking America's 250th birthday with the first of four new movies celebrating Christmas in July.
The annual programming event — which predates Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark's signature holiday franchise that kicks off each October — returns Friday, June 26 and runs through July 31, treating viewers to "a festive schedule of original movies from Christmases past to help them beat the summer heat." Meanwhile, every Saturday in July will feature the premiere of a new holiday movie, beginning July 4 with "Christmas Under Construction," starring Jessica Lowndes ("90210") and Daniel Lissing ("When Calls the Heart").
Additionally, Hallmark+ subscribers will have exclusive access to Season 2 of "Christmas at Sea," the seafaring unscripted series that sees Hallmark stars cruise alongside superfans.
Scroll down for the complete Christmas in July schedule, then hit the comments with the titles you'll be watching. And if you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Christmas at Sea
Season 2 Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 1 (exclusive to Hallmark+)
Stars: Benjamin Ayres, Jonathan Bennett, Rachel Boston, B.J. Britt, Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Taylor Cole, Nikki DeLoach, Heather Hemmens, Tyler Hynes, Ginna Claire Mason, Brendan Penny, Kimberley Sustad, Andrew Walker & Ashley Williams
Premise: Hallmark superfans embark on a Christmas cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, where holiday cheer and surprise appearances by their favorite stars await.
Christmas Under Construction
Premiere Date: Saturday, July 4 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel (streaming next day on Hallmark+)
Cast: Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing, Adam Hurtig & Samantha Kendrick
Premise: While renovating a New Hampshire cabin for a live Christmas special alongside a new duo (Lissing and Kendrick), reality TV sweethearts (Lowndes and Hurtig) must decide whether their own fading relationship can be saved.
O Little Christmas Market
Premiere Date: Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel (and streaming next day on Hallmark+)
Cast: Katherine Barrell & Stephen Huszar
Premise: When a corporate developer threatens the Christmas market founded by her late father, a miniature artist (Barrell) falls for an architect (Huszar) whose firm is behind the buyout.
Snowbound for the Holidays
Premiere Date: Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel (and streaming next day on Hallmark+)
Stars: Vanessa Lengies, Marcus Rosner, Kathryn Greenwood & Skywalker Hughes
Premise: An ambitious guest services manager (Lengies) is sent to evaluate a struggling holiday lodge, where she finds herself drawn to its devoted co-owner (Rosner), his daughter (Hughes), and the close-knit community that gathers there each Christmas season.
Love Under the Mistletoe
Premiere Date: Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel (and streaming next day on Hallmark+)
Stars: Jen Lilley & Nick Bateman
Premise: An interior designer (Lilley) reconnects with her former high school crush (Bateman) while helping revive a beloved Christmas charity fundraiser in their hometown.