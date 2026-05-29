Hallmark's Christmas In July 2026: Full Schedule Of New Movies

Hallmark Channel is marking America's 250th birthday with the first of four new movies celebrating Christmas in July.

The annual programming event — which predates Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark's signature holiday franchise that kicks off each October — returns Friday, June 26 and runs through July 31, treating viewers to "a festive schedule of original movies from Christmases past to help them beat the summer heat." Meanwhile, every Saturday in July will feature the premiere of a new holiday movie, beginning July 4 with "Christmas Under Construction," starring Jessica Lowndes ("90210") and Daniel Lissing ("When Calls the Heart").

Additionally, Hallmark+ subscribers will have exclusive access to Season 2 of "Christmas at Sea," the seafaring unscripted series that sees Hallmark stars cruise alongside superfans.

Scroll down for the complete Christmas in July schedule, then hit the comments with the titles you'll be watching. And if you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.