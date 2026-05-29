Casting News: Sarah Snook Leads The Birds Remake, More Baywatch Alums Join Fox's Reboot, And More

Sarah Snook might want to invest in some protective headgear: She's set to star in a limited-series remake of the Alfred Hitchcock classic "The Birds," Deadline reports.

The limited series, which is currently being pitched to networks and streamers, is billed as "a visceral, present-day reimagining" of the original film and will be set in Alaska, with a murder mystery at the center. Snook will play Myra Massey, a traveling magistrate who returns to her Alaska hometown to find her childhood friend murdered. "When Myra is forced to step outside her role as judge to untangle the mystery, nature itself turns hostile with a wave of bird attacks," per the official synopsis. Tom Spezialy ("The Leftovers") will write the series and serve as an executive producer.

The 1963 film "The Birds" was loosely based on the Daphne du Maurier short story and directed by suspense master Alfred Hitchcock, starring Tippi Hedren as a woman who faced a series of violent bird attacks in a coastal California town. The movie went on to become a horror classic and one of Hitchcock's most famous films.

Snook is best known for playing Shiv Roy on the acclaimed HBO drama "Succession," which debuted in 2018 and ran for four seasons. She earned three Emmy nominations for the role, with a win for best lead actress in a drama in 2023. Last year, she starred in the Peacock thriller "All Her Fault."