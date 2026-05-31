Quotes Of The Week: Marshals, Hacks, Summer House, And More
Before the sweltering June heat gets underway, TVLine is serving up one final May edition of our cool Quotes of the Week column.
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Marshals," "Rick and Morty," "For All Mankind," "Star City," "The Four Seasons," "Euphoria," and "The Testaments."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "Summer House" drops bars at the Season 10 reunion, "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" gets biblical, and "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" pokes fun at the fashion on "Emily in Paris." Plus, we've got a double dose of "Widow's Bay" and a rare triple dose from the "Hacks" series finale.
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, and Andy Swift)
MARSHALS
"I'm sorry, Kayce, for bringing my problems to your land."
"Sensing some irony in that."
After years of the Duttons causing trouble for the Broken Rock reservation, Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) have finally found their situations reversed — and they're just as amused as we are
HACKS
"What if I just chloroform her on the plane and reroute to Johns Hopkins? She basically did the same thing to me in Singapore, so there's a precedent."
"Look, Ava, it's her body, her choice."
"How dare you turn that around on me!"
Ava (Hannah Einbinder) grasps at straws after learning that a cancer-stricken Deborah (Jean Smart) doesn't want to seek treatment
HACKS (Bonus Quote!)
"What am I going to do without you?"
"You'll be OK. You're a big brave girl."
A dying Deborah (Jean Smart) comforts Ava (Hannah Einbinder), and gives a special new meaning to a formerly contentious line of dialogue
HACKS (Bonus Quote!)
"I may not have 30 years, but I think I have another hour."
"What are you saying?"
"Goddammit... will you help me write it?"
"Always."
Deborah (Jean Smart) has a change of heart about her medical condition after realizing she has more material for the stage
FOR ALL MANKIND
"How's she doing?"
"Um, OK, I think. She's German, so, not like she'd tell me either way."
Walt (Christopher Denham) updates Kelly (Cynthy Wu) on their recently injured colleague
STAR CITY (Episode 2)
"Before you agree, you must understand: You'll be disobeying direct orders from the Central Committee and misappropriating state property. The consequences can be quite severe, if discovered."
"When do we start?"
Soviet engineer Sergei (Josef Davies) doesn't hesitate to join Chief Designer's (Rhys Ifans) super-secret Venus project (OK, he hesitates only a little)
WIDOW'S BAY
"I cannot stay here a moment longer. I want off this dreadful island. I am but four and 10 years almost! Allow me to wither in my father's attic as my womanly destiny!"
Amid all the horrors that Sarah (Betty Gilpin) is experiencing in Widow's Bay, we almost missed this throwaway joke that she's somehow only 14 years old
WIDOW'S BAY (Bonus Quote!)
"Do me a favor, why don't you. Give my friend the mayor my week's notice. That's it. And feel free to help yourself out."
"It might be fine tomorrow!"
"Well, uhh, that sounds promising. And good luck to you all!"
Sheriff Clemmons (Kevin Carroll) wants absolutely nothing to do with cursed islands and dead founders once he hears the truth about what's really going on in Widow's Bay
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS
"Does she want to know me? No. Does she want to know my points? Yes. Because she can't trust her own good Judys — or as I should say, good Judas."
Everything out of Vivacious' mouth sounds vaguely Shakespearean, but this is straight up biblical
RICK AND MORTY
"Season 9, baby! Only... an indefinite number more."
Adult Swim has technically only renewed the show through Season 12, but who are we to question the all-knowing Rick Sanchez (Ian Cardoni)?
POP CULTURE JEOPARDY!
"Welcome back to 'Emily in Paris.' No, this is 'Pop Culture Jeopardy,' but just like 'Emily in Paris,' the fashion here is both eye-catching and confusing."
Colin Jost pokes a little fun at the contestants' costumes before the quizzing begins
SUMMER HOUSE
"You chose the one guy. And you did it on purpose, 'cause you're a f**king snake, Amanda. You're a snake in the f**king grass, is what you are. You're a snake in the f**King grass, and you should honestly just say, 'OK,' because you know you are. You move silent, but you're f**king deadly."
"Bars."
"It's like a fart."
KJ and Lindsay have different — but equally valid! — reactions to Ciara's Snake in the Grass monologue
SUMMER HOUSE (Bonus Quote!)
"Ciara, what are your intentions that you hope for, for this reunion?
"I mean, after that, I don't know. I mean, I guess we might as well discuss the details before I put them in the ground and cover them with dirt."
Ciara kills any chance of reigniting a friendship with Amanda and West at the reunion
THE FOUR SEASONS
"Just get ahead of it and say sorry. I apologize to Kate for sh*t I didn't even do. Rain... her hating a movie... me cheating in a dream."
Jack (Will Forte) encourages a friend to apologize to his partner, no matter what
THE TESTAMENTS
"May God protect you."
"I think She will."
June (Elisabeth Moss) blesses Daisy (Lucy Halliday) before she heads back into Gilead
EUPHORIA
"It's interesting, because as soon as I started believing in God, my life got considerably worse... until it got better."
"So this is the better part?"
Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Rue (Zendaya) have different definitions of "better"