Quotes Of The Week: Marshals, Hacks, Summer House, And More

Before the sweltering June heat gets underway, TVLine is serving up one final May edition of our cool Quotes of the Week column.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Marshals," "Rick and Morty," "For All Mankind," "Star City," "The Four Seasons," "Euphoria," and "The Testaments."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Summer House" drops bars at the Season 10 reunion, "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" gets biblical, and "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" pokes fun at the fashion on "Emily in Paris." Plus, we've got a double dose of "Widow's Bay" and a rare triple dose from the "Hacks" series finale.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, and Andy Swift)