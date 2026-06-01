I Will Find You Trailer: Sam Worthington Pulls Off A Prison Break In Netflix's Harlan Coben Adaptation

Breaking out of prison isn't the most effective way to convince the world of one's innocence, but David Burroughs has been left with no choice.

Sam Worthington's David is at the center of Netflix's upcoming Harlan Coben adaptation "I Will Find You," for which a full trailer was released on Monday. Wrongfully convicted for the murder of his own son, David receives new evidence that Matthew could still be alive, prompting him to pull off a prison break in pursuit of the truth about what happened to his child.

The trailer embedded above offers a glimpse at how David manages his escape from behind bars — which, of course, leads him to an outside world that's much more complicated and dangerous.

"I Will Find You" drops on Netflix Thursday, June 18, with eight 45-minute episodes. Britt Lower ("Severance") and Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us") co-star alongside Worthington, with Logan Browning ("Dear White People"), Erin Richards ("Gotham"), Chi McBride ("Hawaii Five-0"), and Jonathan Tucker ("Kingdom") rounding out the series-regular cast.

Press PLAY above to watch the full "I Will Find You" trailer, then drop a comment and tell us if you'll be sampling the show.