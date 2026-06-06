Gilligan's Island's Original Pilot Featured Music From A Legendary Composer

Baby boomers and Gen Xers might not agree on everything — but at least they can almost all sing the theme from "Gilligan's Island" word for word. It was not, however, the first song written for the show. The original theme was actually written by a then-unknown composer: the legendary John Williams.

Years before he composed music for "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park," and dozens of other blockbusters, Williams penned a song for what became the unaired pilot episode of "Gilligan's Island."

William's original theme is nearly two minutes long — double the length of the well-known version. Also unlike the song that became a cultural touchstone: The lyrics were performed by show creator Sherwood Schwartz, who was white, doing a fairly thick imitation of a Caribbean accent.