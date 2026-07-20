What To Watch Monday: King Of The Hill And The Wall Return, Below Deck Med Emergency, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "King of the Hill" Season 15 hits Hulu, "The Wall" resumes game play, and "Below Deck Mediterranean" faces an on-board health crisis.
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Showtimes for July 20, 2026
Harry Wild
Scholarship student Derek is accused of killing his principal at St Barts; Harry goes undercover to find out who is trying to frame him.
Inspector Ellis
A student's death at a local stone works is dismissed as an accident, but DCI Ellis suspects a cover-up; the investigation uncovers a web of intimidation and a looming industrial scandal.
King of the Hill
Season 15 premiere: Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails; Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.
Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross
Season 2 premiere: Tracee Ellis Ross heads to Australia, Switzerland, and Thailand as she invites viewers on her solo excursions.
The 1% Club
A world-record Guitar Hero champion and a professional entertainer with remarkable balancing skills are among 100 contestants competing for a chance to win up to $100,000.
All American
Jordan seeks help from Layla — as well as a sign from his father — as he wrestles with a life-changing job offer; Cassius asks KJ for help as he plans to repair his marriage to Ava.
American Ninja Warrior
The Central Regional Qualifying rounds begin in Las Vegas as ninjas compete for a spot in the Regional Finals.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Joy and Aesha grapple with a difficult primary who has hired a familiar matchmaker; Cooper suffers a major health scare; Nathan struggles to forgive a betrayal.
Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro
The remaining 10 dancers must bring a personal story to life through dance; mentored by Brandon Armstrong, they pair up to showcase connection, vulnerability, and partnership.
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys
Steven leaves town to meet his girlfriend's family just days before the McBee patriarch is due at prison; tension rises when Kacie refuses to give Steven's new girlfriend a cut of her business.
The Quiz With Balls
Hunters and foragers go head-to-head in hopes of winning the $100,000 prize.
Ugliest House in America
Season 8 premiere: Retta's ugly journey begins in the Frontier region where four homes vie for a chance at a $150,000 makeover by designer Alison Victoria.
History's Greatest Machines With Dolph Lundgren
Season 1 finale: Witness the printing press that toppled kings, the Apple II computer dreamed up in a garage, and the iconic Model T that put the world on wheels.
The Wall
Married Maui boat captains Chrissy and Emma helped evacuate dozens of people during the Lahaina fires — now they’re playing the Wall for a chance to win millions.