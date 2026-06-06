What To Watch This Week: 50+ Premieres, Finales, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What follows is a look at the week ahead — a roundup of premieres and finales designed to help you plan your viewing for the next seven days.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
🏈 3 p.m. UFL Playoff Game No. 1 (ABC)
🏈 6 p.m. UFL Playoff Game No. 2 (Fox)
🏆 6:35 p.m. The Tony Awards: Act One (Pluto TV, hosted by Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess)
🏆 8 p.m. The Tony Awards (CBS, hosted by Pink)
📺 9 p.m. "100 Cooks" (Food Network, two hours)
One hundred elite home cooks enter a stadium-sized kitchen arena to compete in unpredictable cooking challenges for a grand prize that can grow from $100,000 to $250,000; Terry Crews hosts, while chef Alex Guarnaschelli and culinary creator Nick DiGiovanni serve as judges.
📺 9 p.m. "Best of the World With Antoni Porowski" (NatGeo)
Porowski sets out to uncover what truly makes a destination unforgettable — from iconic landmarks to hidden gems — as he explores Mexico City, Paris, London, and his hometown of New York City. (All four episodes stream Monday on Disney+ and Hulu.)
📺 9 p.m. "Interview With the Vampire" Season 3 aka "The Vampire Lestat" (AMC)
📺 9 p.m. "This Land" (CNN, two-episode premiere)
The six-part docuseries explores the history of America's expansion through six defining frontiers.
🎥 9 p.m. "Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That's the Weight of the World)" (HBO documentary)
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson tells the story of the legendary nine-time Grammy-winning band, tracing their genesis through late founding member Maurice White, chronicling their evolution, highs and lows, and relevance from the 1970s into the present day.
MONDAY, JUNE 8
📺 "Alice & Steve" (Hulu, six-episode binge)
Best friends become foes when Alice (Nicola Walker) learns Steve (Jemaine Clement) starts dating her 26-year-old daughter.
📺 "Sesame Street" Volume 3 (Netflix, four-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "The 1% Club" midseason finale (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 11 (Bravo)
🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 3 (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "American Ninja Warrior" Season 18 (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "The Quiz With Balls" midseason finale (Fox)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Top Chef" Season 23 finale (Bravo)
📺 10 p.m. "Crashers" (HGTV)
New Kids on the Block singer (and home restoration expert) Jonathan Knight ambushes folks anywhere — from furniture boutiques to the hardware store or even the local paint shop — to offer them a fast-paced reno... with a catch.
🎥 "Gamechangers: The Ashlyn Harris Story" (The Roku Channel documentary)
The soccer champion and women's sports advocate Ashlyn Harris shares her triumphs and defeats — both on and off the field.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
📺 "Beyond Paradise" Season 4 (BritBox)
📺 "Death in Paradise" Season 15 finale (BritBox)
📺 8 p.m. "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 4 finale (Fox)
🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 4 (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Summer House" Season 10 Reunion, Part 3 of 3 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Bear Grylls Is Running Wild" Season 1 finale (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "U.S. Against the World: Four Years With the Men's National Soccer Team" docuseries finale (HBO)
🤣 "Tony Hinchcliffe: Man of the People" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
📺 "All the Queen's Men" final season (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Criminal Record" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Every Summer After" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett star as Percy and Sam, the couple at the center of the love story in this adaptation of the Carley Fortune YA novel.
📺 "Outlast: The Jungle" (Netflix, six-episode premiere)
Sixteen strangers are forced to survive in teams while battling extreme conditions, shifting alliances, and each other for a chance to win $1 million.
📺 "The Rest Is Football" (Netflix)
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards deliver a daily fix of banter, analysis and hot takes from NYC during the 2026 World Cup.
📺 8 p.m. "The Floor" Season 5 finale (Fox, two hours)
🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 4 (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Southern Hospitality" Season 4 Reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
📺 "Sweet Magnolias" Season 5 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 "The Terror" Season 3 finale (AMC+ & Shudder)
⚽️ 3 p.m. FIFA World Cup begins (Fox & Telemundo; individual matches will be listed in TVLine's daily What to Watch column)
🎵 7:45 p.m. Bonnaroo Livestream, Day 1 of 4 (Disney+ and Hulu)
🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 5 (ABC, if necessary)
📺 8 p.m. "Surviving Earth" (NBC)
The eight-part docuseries celebrates the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today.
📺 9 p.m. "Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny" returns (History)
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
📺 "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" Season 6B (Disney+ and Hulu; 10-episode binge)
🎵 7 p.m. Bonnaroo Livestream, Day 2 of 4 (Disney+ and Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" final season (Starz)
📺 9 p.m. "The Listeners" (Starz)
A woman (played by Rebecca Hall) hears a sound that neither her husband nor her daughter can hear — a seemingly innocuous hum that triggers migraines, nosebleeds, and insomnia — eventually creating a strain that starts to fracture her relationships with family, friends, and colleagues.
🎥 "Maternal Instinct" (Netflix documentary)
A young Texan's seemingly perfect romance unravels after a state trooper discovers she has just given birth in her car, exposing a shocking crime.
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
🏈 3 p.m. UFL Championship Game (ABC)
🎵 7 p.m. Bonnaroo Livestream, Day 3 of 4 (Disney+ and Hulu)
🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 5 (ABC, if necessary)
📺 12 a.m. "My Adventures With Superman" Season 3 (Adult Swim)
🎥 8 p.m. "The Jealous Bride" (Lifetime movie)
As a bride-to-be (Amber Stevens West) prepares for her wedding, a woman (Donna Benedicto) from her fiancé's (Michael Xavier) past resurfaces, igniting a wave of jealousy.
🎥 8 p.m. "Meet Me in the Margins" (Great American Family movie)
An editor (Merritt Patterson) secretly pursuing her dream of becoming a romance novelist finds her hidden manuscript anonymously critiqued in the margins; Liam McIntyre co-stars.
🎥 8 p.m. "Texas Two-Step" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A woman (Heather Hemmens) returns to Texas to help her aunt with her country music bar that's fallen on hard times and reconnects with her childhood sweetheart (Brendan Penny).