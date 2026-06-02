Not Suitable For Work Premiere: Mindy Kaling's Latest Gang Of Twenty-Somethings Aims To Go Pro... Even If It Kills Them (Grade It!)
Are you a fan of "Happy Endings," "Friends," and other shows where twenty-somethings attempt to conquer the world? Then meet Mindy Kaling's latest comedy ensemble!
Created and written by "The Office" star, Hulu's "Not Suitable for Work" centers around "five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success — and, if they have time, personal happiness." When the premiere begins, we're quickly introduced to the quintet. There's Abby (Avantika), an aspiring celebrity stylist whose boss Vanessa (Constance Wu) more or less sucks. Her college friend AJ (Ella Hunt from the incredible "Anna and the Apocalypse") moves to New York City to room with her, but the three guys across the hall aren't happy to see the ladies staying in their illegal sublet. Those dudes include Davis Beau Bradley Barrett III (played by Will Angus), a nice and lovable finance guy who can't seem to understand basic sexual harassment training; Kel (Nicholas Duvernay), a wannabe actor who's also in med school, even though his heart's not in it; and Josh (Jack Martin), a trust-fund kid who gets a new journalism gig thanks to nepotism (read: his father's money).
AJ and Josh get off to an incredibly rough start after she knocks on the guys' door for help when she arrives. A quip by Josh about her Red Sox hat is met with annoyance after he tells her that the cap won't make her many new friends. (As someone who has forever lived in the tri-state area and doesn't even like sports, there's truth to that, for sure.) We soon learn that Josh and AJ had met some time in college. She remembers him, but he doesn't recognize her. Turns out they had a one-night stand, but he left before the sun came up. The worst part? He totally ghosted her. Ouch.
While AJ's out for a test run of her new commute, she gets into an argument with a "boomer dad in orthopedic sneakers" at a coffee cart. After she barks that they were born in different centuries (OK, now I'm feeling attacked!), the guy pays the barista $500 to not serve her. Owned! (Sorry, AJ.)
Guest stars galore!
Josh heads in for an interview to become a production assistant on "The Wes Dryden Show." Paula, the woman running the interview (hey, Judy Gold!), isn't impressed that Josh's dad is the CEO of their parent company. She almost immediately sends him on his way. On his way to the elevator, he meets
Victor Garber Wes, himself, who, once he learns Josh's last name, hires him on the spot, much to Paula's chagrin.
The guys and the gals meet again on the street after AJ's bootleg flat iron causes a fire in the building. Josh tells AJ that what she and Abby are doing is illegal, and he plans on moving into their apartment with his girlfriend, Vivian. He even alerts the building manager, Antoine, about the rental fraud happening across the hall, and after Josh agrees to store his snowboard in his future crib, Antoine agrees to evict the women.
Kel continues to struggle with his lack of love for med school. He wants nothing to do with being around dead bodies and surgery and whatnot. His true passion is in his acting, even if he does flub an audition with Questlove. (OK, Mindy's just flexing on us now, right?) So, without his parents' permission, he drops out.
On AJ's first day at work, she learns that Davis is on her team, but what's even more troubling: Her Managing Director Bill Gibson (Jay Ellis) is the man she declared war with at the coffee stand! That can't be good.
Mindy and Danny, 2.0?
Josh's girlfriend dumps him (for the Property Brothers' younger brother, mind you), despite his plans for them to move in together. Does this perhaps leave him open for a Mindy/Danny-esque relationship with AJ, perhaps?
When Vanessa gets hit by a pedicab, Abby must take lead on a fitting that includes their latest celebrity client, Austin Blanchett. After he hates the outfit that would've snagged them a lucrative brand deal (it did look like an discarded 'fit from "Wonka"), Abby pivots and dresses him in a stunning pomegranate Dolce & Gabbana suit. There's steamy sexual chemistry between them, making us guess that this won't be the last we've seen of "Cate Blanchett's nephew" on this series.
After AJ helps Josh out in a pinch, he texts Antoine to tell him to forget about evicting the ladies after all. And on her way back to her apartment, AJ accidentally pepper-sprays Davis, who tells Kel that he just met the woman of his dreams. As the episode ends, Antoine puts an eviction notice on Abby and AJ's apartment anyway.
So what'd you think about Mindy Kaling's latest? Will you be watching more? Grade the premiere below, then hit the comments!