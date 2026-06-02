Not Suitable For Work Premiere: Mindy Kaling's Latest Gang Of Twenty-Somethings Aims To Go Pro... Even If It Kills Them (Grade It!)

Are you a fan of "Happy Endings," "Friends," and other shows where twenty-somethings attempt to conquer the world? Then meet Mindy Kaling's latest comedy ensemble!

Created and written by "The Office" star, Hulu's "Not Suitable for Work" centers around "five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success — and, if they have time, personal happiness." When the premiere begins, we're quickly introduced to the quintet. There's Abby (Avantika), an aspiring celebrity stylist whose boss Vanessa (Constance Wu) more or less sucks. Her college friend AJ (Ella Hunt from the incredible "Anna and the Apocalypse") moves to New York City to room with her, but the three guys across the hall aren't happy to see the ladies staying in their illegal sublet. Those dudes include Davis Beau Bradley Barrett III (played by Will Angus), a nice and lovable finance guy who can't seem to understand basic sexual harassment training; Kel (Nicholas Duvernay), a wannabe actor who's also in med school, even though his heart's not in it; and Josh (Jack Martin), a trust-fund kid who gets a new journalism gig thanks to nepotism (read: his father's money).

AJ and Josh get off to an incredibly rough start after she knocks on the guys' door for help when she arrives. A quip by Josh about her Red Sox hat is met with annoyance after he tells her that the cap won't make her many new friends. (As someone who has forever lived in the tri-state area and doesn't even like sports, there's truth to that, for sure.) We soon learn that Josh and AJ had met some time in college. She remembers him, but he doesn't recognize her. Turns out they had a one-night stand, but he left before the sun came up. The worst part? He totally ghosted her. Ouch.

While AJ's out for a test run of her new commute, she gets into an argument with a "boomer dad in orthopedic sneakers" at a coffee cart. After she barks that they were born in different centuries (OK, now I'm feeling attacked!), the guy pays the barista $500 to not serve her. Owned! (Sorry, AJ.)