What To Watch Sunday: Lanterns Premiere, Disney Princess Special, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: HBO's "Lanterns" debuts, ABC celebrates Disney princesses, and Negan and Renata play defense on "The Walking Dead: Dead City."
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Showtimes for August 16, 2026
Lioness
Joe confronts a breach, driving the team into a risky play to root out infiltrators.
Big Brother
A new Head of Household nominates three houseguests for eviction.
Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration
Filmed at Disneyland Resort during World Princess Week, this special brings together the largest gathering of Disney Princess talent ever assembled, celebrating their stories across animation, live-action, stage, and music.
Home Safe
The editor-in-chief of a news magazine and her husband, the founder of an AI home security company, are threatened by a mysterious house guest; Felisha Terrell, Jason MacDonald, Emily Topper, and Mira Sorvino star.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Revelations about an off-camera conflict leave the room stunned; Porsha brings some receipts; Pinky and Phaedra heat up the room with a feud that stems from a hidden resentment.
Decades in Sports
In the 1990s, sports scandals are increasingly smeared across tabloid headlines, while Michael Jordan wins six titles and becomes one of the most recognized athletes in the world.
Lanterns
Series premiere: Intergalactic cops John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) investigate a murder in the American heartland.
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
The Librarians discover that the charming scientist Lysa is dating is actually the Red Rock, a superhero battling a crime wave across Belgrade.
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip
Kyle is rocked by an emotional text from Mauricio; Vicki finds herself in the hot seat with the group; Sutton's Ugly Leather Pants party has everyone searching for clues.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
Maggie and Luis look for valuable resources, while Negan and Renata protect the city.
The Westies
Tensions between Sweeney and Roarke erupt when one of the Westies is busted; Keenan uses the case to pressure Sweeney and earn Polk's trust.
President Curtis
After discovering an addendum on the Louisiana Purchase receipt, Curtis and his team must race against old enemies and friends to maintain control of the territory.